Ozzy Osbourne on solo Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction: "Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band."

By Jenny Mensah

The Prince of Darkness will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a solo artist after previously receiving the honour with Black Sabbath.

Ozzy Osbourne has reacted to the news he will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time.

The Prince of Darkness was previously honoured with Black Sabbath back in 2006 and now the Brummie legend is set to receive the honour again as a solo artist this year.

Now, reacting to the news the Crazy Train rocker has said: "Thank You @RockHall Voters & Fans for this induction. My solo career, has been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole, so this feels more special. Not bad for a guy who was fired from his last band."

The Iron Man rocker now joins a select group of artists to have made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice or more, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Lou Reed, Curtis Mayfield and more.

Joining Ozzy Osbourne on the inductee list this year is A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Mary J Blige, MC5, Foreigner and more.

See the full list of 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

Meanwhile, the The 75-year-old rocker - who was forced to retire from touring due to ongoing health issues revealed he is "dying to make more music" after releasing his GRAMMY Award-winning 2022 album Patient Number 9.

The Paranoid rocker, is counting down the days until he's back working with producer Andrew Wyatt who also worked on 2020's Ordinary Man, but revealed he's currently tied up with Lady Gaga.

"I've always gotta be doing something, or it drives me crazy," he told Rolling Stone. "I’ve got a haunted head.”

He added: “I’m waiting for Andrew Watt to give me a call. He’s been working with Lady Gaga. I’m dying to make more music.”

