Ozzy Osbourne to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the second time as Oasis snubbed

Ozzy Osbourne has been honoured by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Oasis are among snubbed artists. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images, Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

The Prince of Darkness has joined the Hall of Fame inductees as a solo artist, while the Manchester band didn't make the list this year. Get the full list of inductees.

Ozzy Osbourne is set to be inducted into the Rock and Hall of Fame for the second time.

The Prince of Darkness was previously honoured with Black Sabbath back in 2006 and now the Brummie legend is set to receive the honour again as a solo artist this year.

Joining Ozzy Osbourne on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee list this year is A Tribe Called Quest, Cher, Mary J Blige, MC5, Foreigner and more.

The Iron Man rocker now joins a select group of artists to have made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice or more, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Nicks, Dave Grohl, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ronnie Wood, Lou Reed, Curtis Mayfield and more.

Oasis - who were also among the shortlisted acts this year - have been snubbed from this year's list alongside the late Sinead O'Connor, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz and more.

However, former frontman Liam Gallagher probably isn't too fussed as he made his feelings on the institution pretty clear.

Earlier this year, upon hearing of the bands nomination, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) "F***the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x".

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Doubling down on his stance in an interview with The Times On Sunday, Gallagher said: "As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f*** off".

The Rock N' Roll Star singer added: “It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks,” he added.

See the full list of 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees: