Nick Cave's 2024 UK & Ireland dates: Everything you need to know

Nick Cave at The Royal Albert Hall in 2021. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will return to the UK & Ireland to support their latest album, WILD GOD. Find out where they're headed and if you can still buy tickets.

Nick Cave and The Band Seeds are set to embark on UK & Ireland dates this year.

The iconic Australian musician and his band released their stunning eighteenth studio album Wild God on Friday 30th August and they're set to support the Top 5 UK-charting record with a winter tour.

The shows, which will mark their first in the UK and Europe since 2017, kick off at Leeds First Direct Arena on 2nd November and include two dates at The O2, London.

Find out everything we know about Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' UK & Ireland tour dates, including where else they're playing, who's joining them as support and if you can still buy tickets.

What are Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' 2024 UK & Ireland dates?

2nd November: Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

3rd November: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

5th November: Manchester, UK - AO Arena

6th November: Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

8th November London, UK - The O2 - SOLD OUT

9th November: London, UK - The O2

12th November: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena - SOLD OUT

13th November: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15th November: Birmingham, UK - BP Pulse Live

Who's supporting Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on their UK & Ireland tour?

Support comes from Black Country, New Road. The Cambridge-formed outfit will likely play material from their 2021 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album For the First Time and it's follow-up, 2022's Ants from Up There.

Black Country, New Road - 'Concorde' (Official Video)

Can you still buy tickets to Nick Cave's UK & Ireland tour?

Yes. Visit nickcave.com for his full dates and to buy remaining tickets.

