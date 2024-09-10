Nick Cave's 2024 UK & Ireland dates: Everything you need to know

10 September 2024, 16:52 | Updated: 10 September 2024, 16:54

Nick Cave at The Royal Albert Hall in 2021
Nick Cave at The Royal Albert Hall in 2021. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will return to the UK & Ireland to support their latest album, WILD GOD. Find out where they're headed and if you can still buy tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nick Cave and The Band Seeds are set to embark on UK & Ireland dates this year.

The iconic Australian musician and his band released their stunning eighteenth studio album Wild God on Friday 30th August and they're set to support the Top 5 UK-charting record with a winter tour.

The shows, which will mark their first in the UK and Europe since 2017, kick off at Leeds First Direct Arena on 2nd November and include two dates at The O2, London.

Find out everything we know about Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' UK & Ireland tour dates, including where else they're playing, who's joining them as support and if you can still buy tickets.

READ MORE:

What are Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' 2024 UK & Ireland dates?

  • 2nd November: Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena
  • 3rd November: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
  • 5th November: Manchester, UK - AO Arena
  • 6th November: Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
  • 8th November London, UK - The O2 - SOLD OUT
  • 9th November: London, UK - The O2
  • 12th November: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena - SOLD OUT
  • 13th November: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
  • 15th November: Birmingham, UK - BP Pulse Live

See their full tour dates for The Wild God Tour here.

Who's supporting Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on their UK & Ireland tour?

Support comes from Black Country, New Road. The Cambridge-formed outfit will likely play material from their 2021 Mercury Prize-nominated debut album For the First Time and it's follow-up, 2022's Ants from Up There.

Black Country, New Road - 'Concorde' (Official Video)

Can you still buy tickets to Nick Cave's UK & Ireland tour?

Yes. Visit nickcave.com for his full dates and to buy remaining tickets.

Listen to Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds' Wild God album below:

READ MORE:

Latest Music News

Grohl made the statement on Instagram on Tuesday night (10th September)

Dave Grohl reveals he's the father of a baby "born outside of his marriage"

Foo Fighters

Coldplay play Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage in 2024

When is Glastonbury 2025, can you register and when do tickets go on sale?

The Darkness with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce inset

Taylor Swift sends The Darkness' I Believe In A Thing Called Love back up the charts

Mick Jagger, Jimi Hendrix, Debbie Harry and Bob Dylan

Mick Jagger, Blondie, Jimi Hendrix & more feature in new exhibition celebrating history of Isle Of Wight Festival

Isle of Wight Festival 2025