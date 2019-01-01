The Most Unusual Musical Collaborations

Miles Kane and Professor Green? Elton John and Josh Homme? Nick Cave and Kylie? Let's take a look at some of the oddest get-togethers in music.

Sir Elton John and Queens Of The Stone Age They were a hard rocking post-grunge supergroup; he was a veteran flamboyant superstar. Elton appeared on the track Fairweather Friends on 2013’s …Like Clockwork after reportedly ringing up up Josh Homme and saying: “The only thing missing from your band is an actual queen!” ‘I said, Honey, you have no idea," replied Homme.

Linkin Park and Stormzy The LA rockers’ 2017 track Good Goodbye featured a guest spot from British grime star Stormzy, so take that, Glastonbury haters. Not only that, but the track also featured New York rapper Pusha T. The band had frequently mixed up genres, having already collaborated with Jay Z on Numb/Encore.

Billie Joe Armstrong and Norah Jones He was the eternally young Green Day frontman and she was the jazz singing daughter of sitar-playing legend Ravi Shankar. Their collaboration was a collection of covers by the 1950s close harmony act The Everly Brothers. Who’d have thunk it?

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds and Kylie Minogue She was the diminutive pop princess and star of Neighbours, he was the Dark Lord of Australian rock. Kylie appeared on Uncle Nick's 1996 collection of 'orrible stories, Murder Ballads.

Metallica and Lou Reed He was the grumpy former frontman of The Velvet Underground and the garage rock pioneer, they were Los Angeles’ biggest heavy metal band. In 2011, they collaborated on Lulu, an album based on two plays originally written by the German author Frank Wedekind. It's mainly made up of spoken word by Reed over the top of an instrumental track provided by Metallica and is not for the faint-hearted.

Miles Kane and Professor Green He’s the cheeky chappy from the Wirral and one half of the Last Shadow Puppets, he’s the rapper and actor from Hackney. Our Miles appeared on Green's 2013 track Are You Getting Enough? “Whenever I see Miles I see alcohol and the sun come up,” the Professor told MTV. Oof.

Jack White and Alicia Keys He’s the Detroit blues rocker, she’s the singer-songwriter from New York, that concrete jungle where dreams are made of. They were drawn together by Bond Theme-shaped dreams, but unfortunately for the two songwriters, that movie was Quantum of Solace. They got around the lyrically displeasing title by writing a song called Another Way To Die.

Queen and 5ive When 5ive decided to cover/desecrate the Queen classic We Will Rock You, Brian May and Roger Taylor actually a) let them do it and b) joined in.