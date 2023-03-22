Cast your mind back to the days of Surfer Rosa, The Wonder Stuff, Happy Mondays, Lovesexy and Rattle & Hum.

The Pogues - If I Should Fall From Grace With God: released 18th January 1988 The third album from Shane Macgowan and his Irish post-punk outfit included the merry Fiesta, Thousands Are Sailing and the evergreen seasonal hit Fairytale Of New York. The Pogues - If I Should Fall From Grace With God. Picture: Press

The Mission - Children: released 29th February 1988 Wayne Hussey's gothic rockers issued their second studio album, after he split from fellow darkwave legends The Sisters Of Mercy. The album included the hits Beyond The Pale, Tower Of Strength and a cover of Aerosmith's Dream On. The Mission - Children. Picture: Press

Morrissey - Viva Hate: released 14th March 1988 Less than a year after the demise of The Smiths, Moz was back as a solo artiste with support from Mancunian guitarist Vini Reilly. While some of the album remains controversial, singles include Suedehead and Everyday Is Like Sunday. Morrissey - Viva Hate. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - Naked: released 15th March 1988 The eighth and final studio album from the influential art rock band - David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison - included guest appearances from Johnny Marr, Kirsty MacColl and many more. Talking Heads - Naked. Picture: Press

Pixies - Surfer Rosa: released 21st March 1988 After 1987's mini-LP Come On Pilgrim, the Boston band went into the studio with renowned producer Steve Albini for their first full-length outing. Big tunes include Where Is My Mind, Gigantic, Bone Machine and Cactus, later covered by David Bowie. Pixies - Surfer Rosa. Picture: Press

The Sugarcubes - Life's Too Good: released 25th April 1988 The Icelandic indie group - featuring Björk on lead vocals - issued their debut album which included their acclaimed single Birthday, Cold Sweat and Motorcrash. The Sugarcubes - Life's Too Good. Picture: Press

Prince - Lovesexy: released 10th May 1988 After the huge success of 1987's Sign "O" The Time and the aborted "evil" follow-up "Black Album", Prince returned with the more wholesome Lovesexy (although he does appear on the cover in the nude). Tracks included the awesome Alphabet Street, Glam Slam, I Wish U Heaven and the "Black Album" outtake When 2 R In Love. Prince - Lovesexy. Picture: Press

The House Of Love - The House Of Love: released on 16th May 1988 Guy Chadwick was one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of the era and his band issued their first, self-titled album on Alan McGee's Creation label this year. Opening with the excellent Christine, the album didn't include the single Destroy The Heart - which went on to top John Peel's Festive 50 poll in 1988. The House Of Love - The House Of Love. Picture: Press

Public Enemy - It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back: released 28th June 1988 One of the most influential rap albums of all time was released this year - tracks included Bring The Noise, Don't Believe The Hype and Rebel Without A Pause. Public Enemy - It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back. Picture: Press

The Wonder Stuff - The Eight Legged Groove Machine: released 15th August 1988 Stourbridge's finest indie rockers had a confident debut which included the singles Give Give Give Me More More More, It's Yer Money I'm After Baby and A Wish Away. The Wonder Stuff - The Eight Legged Groove Machine. Picture: Press

The Smiths - Rank: released 5th September 1988 Released a year after the iconic Manchester band called it a day, this was a live recording of The Smiths in action at Kilburn National Ballroom in London on the Queen Is Dead tour in October 1986. The Champions actress Alexandra Bastedo is your cover star. The Smiths - Rank album cover. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - Peepshow: released 5th September 1988 For their ninth studio album, the post-punk pioneers embraced a quirky pop sounds that resulted in the hits Peek-A-Boo, The Killing Jar and The Last Beat Of My Heart. Siouxsie & The Banshees - Peepshow. Picture: Press

Metallica - ...And Justice For All: released 7th September 1988 The band's fourth album saw the introduction of new bassist Jason Newsted and included the hit single One, plus the fan favourite Harvester Of Sorrow. Metallica - ...And Justice For All. Picture: Press

Talk Talk - Sprit Of Eden: released 12th September 1988 The fourth studio album saw Mark Hollis and co venture into jazz and avant garde music - a long way from their synth pop roots. Spirit Of Eden didn't spawn any hit singles, but it remains one of the most influential albums of the 1980s. Talk Talk - Sprit Of Eden. Picture: Press

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Tender Prey: released 19th September 1988 The fifth album from the Bad Seeds included the tracks The Mercy Seat and Deanna. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Tender Prey. Picture: Press

Billy Bragg - Workers' Playtime: released 19th September 1988 Sir William's third full length album included the hit Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards. Billy Bragg - Workers' Playtime. Picture: Press

Pet Shop Boys - Introspective: released 10th October 1988 Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe's third studio album was part new material and part remakes and remixes. Hits included Left To My Own Devices, Domino Dancing and a cover of Sterling Void's house hit It's Alright. Pet Shop Boys - Introspective. Picture: Press

U2 - Rattle And Hum: released 10th October 1988 Bono issued a double album of live material from their Joshua Tree tour and new tracks like the No 1 hit Desire. The accompanying film and media onslaught led many to accuse the band of losing the plot, leading the Irish group to reconvene and come up with more innovative Achtung Baby. U2 - Rattle And Hum. Picture: Press

The Waterboys - Fisherman's Blues: released 17th October 1988 Winsome folk rock from Mike Scott, which includes the memorable title track, plus A Bang On The Ear. The Waterboys - Fisherman's Blues. Picture: Press

Sonic Youth - Daydream Nation: released 18th October 1988 The New York band issued their landmark fifth album, which was to have an influenced on much of the alternative and grunge scene that followed. Tracks included Teen Age Riot and Silver Rocket. Sonic Youth - Daydream Nation. Picture: Press

The Fall - I Am Kurious Oranj: released 24th October 1988 The eleventh studio album from Mark E. Smith's collective was a fanciful song cycle supposedly marking the 300th anniversary of William of Orange's ascension to the English throne and was to be the soundtrack to a ballet choreographed by Michael Clark. The Fall - I Am Kurious Oranj. Picture: Press

Dinosaur Jr - Bug: released 31st October 1988 J. Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph (not the Wombats one) issued their third album, which included the grunge anthem Freak Scene. Dinosaur Jr - Bug. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Green: released 7th November 1988 For their sixth album, R.E.M. did the unthinkable - they went to a major label. Warner Bros, to be precise. It was the start of the band's stadium rock era and singles included Orange Crush, Stand and Pop Song '89. R.E.M. - Green album cover. Picture: Press

Happy Mondays - Bummed: released 21st November 1988 After the low-key release of the 1987 debut album, the Mondays finally found their groove with this superb record, produced by Joy Division legend Martin Hannett. Tunes included Wrote For Luck, Lazy Itis and Mad Cyril. Happy Mondays - Bummed album cover. Picture: Press