Cast your mind back to the days of Surfer Rosa, The Wonder Stuff, Happy Mondays, R.E.M.'s crossover into the big time and Morrissey's first steps as a solo artist.

The Pogues - If I Should Fall From Grace With God: released 18th January 1988 The third album from Shane Macgowan and his Irish post-punk outfit included the merry Fiesta, Thousands Are Sailing and the evergreen seasonal hit Fairytale Of New York. The Pogues - If I Should Fall From Grace With God. Picture: Press

The Mission - Children: released 29th February 1988 Wayne Hussey's gothic rockers issued their second studio album, after he split from fellow darkwave legends The Sisters Of Mercy. The album included the hits Beyond The Pale, Tower Of Strength and a cover of Aerosmith's Dream On. The Mission - Children. Picture: Press

Morrissey - Viva Hate: released 14th March 1988 Less than a year after the demise of The Smiths, Moz was back as a solo artiste with support from Mancunian guitarist Vini Reilly. While some of the album remains controversial, singles include Suedehead and Everyday Is Like Sunday. Morrissey - Viva Hate. Picture: Press

Talking Heads - Naked: released 15th March 1988 The eighth and final studio album from the influential art rock band - David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison - included guest appearances from Johnny Marr, Kirsty MacColl and many more. Talking Heads - Naked. Picture: Press

Pixies - Surfer Rosa: released 21st March 1988 After 1987's mini-LP Come On Pilgrim, the Boston band went into the studio with renowned producer Steve Albini for their first full-length outing. Big tunes include Where Is My Mind, Gigantic, Bone Machine and Cactus, later covered by David Bowie. Pixies - Surfer Rosa. Picture: Press

The Primitives - Lovely: released 28th March 1988 The debut album from the Coventry-based garage rock revivalists included the all-time classic Crash, plus the indie hits Thru The Flowers and Stop Killing Me. The Primitives - Lovely album cover. Picture: Press

The Sugarcubes - Life's Too Good: released 25th April 1988 The Icelandic indie group - featuring Björk on lead vocals - issued their debut album which included their acclaimed single Birthday, Cold Sweat and Motorcrash. The Sugarcubes - Life's Too Good. Picture: Press

The House Of Love - The House Of Love: released on 16th May 1988 Guy Chadwick was one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of the era and his band issued their first, self-titled album on Alan McGee's Creation label this year. Opening with the excellent Christine, the album didn't include the single Destroy The Heart - which went on to top John Peel's Festive 50 poll in 1988. The House Of Love - The House Of Love. Picture: Press

The Wonder Stuff - The Eight Legged Groove Machine: released 15th August 1988 Stourbridge's finest indie rockers had a confident debut which included the singles Give Give Give Me More More More, It's Yer Money I'm After Baby and A Wish Away. The Wonder Stuff - The Eight Legged Groove Machine. Picture: Press

Mudhoney - Superfuzz Bigmuff: released 1st September 1988 Part of the first wave of grunge albums, this was the debut from the Seattle band, reissued in 1990 with the popular single Touch Me I'm Sick. Mudhoney - Superfuzz Bigmuff album cover. Picture: Press

The Smiths - Rank: released 5th September 1988 Released a year after the iconic Manchester band called it a day, this was a live recording of The Smiths in action at Kilburn National Ballroom in London on the Queen Is Dead tour in October 1986. The Champions actress Alexandra Bastedo is your cover star. The Smiths - Rank album cover. Picture: Press

Siouxsie & The Banshees - Peepshow: released 5th September 1988 For their ninth studio album, the post-punk pioneers embraced a quirky pop sounds that resulted in the hits Peek-A-Boo, The Killing Jar and The Last Beat Of My Heart. Siouxsie & The Banshees - Peepshow. Picture: Press

Talk Talk - Sprit Of Eden: released 12th September 1988 The fourth studio album saw Mark Hollis and co venture into jazz and avant garde music - a long way from their synth pop roots. Spirit Of Eden didn't spawn any hit singles, but it remains one of the most influential albums of the 1980s. Talk Talk - Sprit Of Eden. Picture: Press

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Tender Prey: released 19th September 1988 The fifth album from the Bad Seeds included the tracks The Mercy Seat and Deanna. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Tender Prey. Picture: Press

Billy Bragg - Workers' Playtime: released 19th September 1988 Sir William's third full length album included the hit Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards. Billy Bragg - Workers' Playtime. Picture: Press

Cocteau Twins - Blue Bell Knoll: released 19th September 1988 The hugely influential trio of Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie and Simon Raymonde released their fifth album and made Number 15 in the UK charts. The most famous track is Carolyn's Fingers. Cocteau Twins - Blue Bell Knoll album cover. Picture: Press

James - Strip-mine: released 26th September 1988 The second album from the Manchester collective arrived two years after their debut Stutter and saw the band signed to major US label Sire. The most famous track from the album is the single What For, which scraped into the bottom end of the Top 100 in April 1988. James - Strip-mine album cover. Picture: Press

The Waterboys - Fisherman's Blues: released 17th October 1988 Winsome folk rock from Mike Scott, which includes the memorable title track, plus A Bang On The Ear. The Waterboys - Fisherman's Blues. Picture: Press

Sonic Youth - Daydream Nation: released 18th October 1988 The New York band issued their landmark fifth album, which was to have an influenced on much of the alternative and grunge scene that followed. Tracks included Teen Age Riot and Silver Rocket. Sonic Youth - Daydream Nation. Picture: Press

The Fall - I Am Kurious Oranj: released 24th October 1988 The eleventh studio album from Mark E. Smith's collective was a fanciful song cycle supposedly marking the 300th anniversary of William of Orange's ascension to the English throne and was to be the soundtrack to a ballet choreographed by Michael Clark. The Fall - I Am Kurious Oranj. Picture: Press

Dinosaur Jr - Bug: released 31st October 1988 J. Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph (not the Wombats one) issued their third album, which included the grunge anthem Freak Scene. Dinosaur Jr - Bug. Picture: Press

Soundgarden - Ultramega OK: released 31st October 1988 The debut album from the Seattle band fronted by Chris Cornell was one of the key early works of grunge and included the single Flower. Soundgarden - Ultramega OK album cover. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - Green: released 7th November 1988 For their sixth album, R.E.M. did the unthinkable - they went to a major label. Warner Bros, to be precise. It was the start of the band's stadium rock era and singles included Orange Crush, Stand and Pop Song '89. R.E.M. - Green album cover. Picture: Press

Happy Mondays - Bummed: released 21st November 1988 After the low-key release of the 1987 debut album, the Mondays finally found their groove with this superb record, produced by Joy Division legend Martin Hannett. Tunes included Wrote For Luck, Lazy Itis and Mad Cyril. Happy Mondays - Bummed album cover. Picture: Press