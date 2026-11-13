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The Radio X Indie Night with Rich Wolfenden 7pm - 11pm
13 November 2026, 19:00
Cast your mind back to the days of Surfer Rosa, The Wonder Stuff, Happy Mondays, R.E.M.'s crossover into the big time and Morrissey's first steps as a solo artist.
The third album from Shane Macgowan and his Irish post-punk outfit included the merry Fiesta, Thousands Are Sailing and the evergreen seasonal hit Fairytale Of New York.
Wayne Hussey's gothic rockers issued their second studio album, after he split from fellow darkwave legends The Sisters Of Mercy. The album included the hits Beyond The Pale, Tower Of Strength and a cover of Aerosmith's Dream On.
Less than a year after the demise of The Smiths, Moz was back as a solo artiste with support from Mancunian guitarist Vini Reilly. While some of the album remains controversial, singles include Suedehead and Everyday Is Like Sunday.
The eighth and final studio album from the influential art rock band - David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison - included guest appearances from Johnny Marr, Kirsty MacColl and many more.
After 1987's mini-LP Come On Pilgrim, the Boston band went into the studio with renowned producer Steve Albini for their first full-length outing. Big tunes include Where Is My Mind, Gigantic, Bone Machine and Cactus, later covered by David Bowie.
The debut album from the Coventry-based garage rock revivalists included the all-time classic Crash, plus the indie hits Thru The Flowers and Stop Killing Me.
The Icelandic indie group - featuring Björk on lead vocals - issued their debut album which included their acclaimed single Birthday, Cold Sweat and Motorcrash.
Guy Chadwick was one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of the era and his band issued their first, self-titled album on Alan McGee's Creation label this year. Opening with the excellent Christine, the album didn't include the single Destroy The Heart - which went on to top John Peel's Festive 50 poll in 1988.
Stourbridge's finest indie rockers had a confident debut which included the singles Give Give Give Me More More More, It's Yer Money I'm After Baby and A Wish Away.
Part of the first wave of grunge albums, this was the debut from the Seattle band, reissued in 1990 with the popular single Touch Me I'm Sick.
Released a year after the iconic Manchester band called it a day, this was a live recording of The Smiths in action at Kilburn National Ballroom in London on the Queen Is Dead tour in October 1986. The Champions actress Alexandra Bastedo is your cover star.
For their ninth studio album, the post-punk pioneers embraced a quirky pop sounds that resulted in the hits Peek-A-Boo, The Killing Jar and The Last Beat Of My Heart.
The fourth studio album saw Mark Hollis and co venture into jazz and avant garde music - a long way from their synth pop roots. Spirit Of Eden didn't spawn any hit singles, but it remains one of the most influential albums of the 1980s.
The fifth album from the Bad Seeds included the tracks The Mercy Seat and Deanna.
Sir William's third full length album included the hit Waiting For The Great Leap Forwards.
The hugely influential trio of Elizabeth Fraser, Robin Guthrie and Simon Raymonde released their fifth album and made Number 15 in the UK charts. The most famous track is Carolyn's Fingers.
The second album from the Manchester collective arrived two years after their debut Stutter and saw the band signed to major US label Sire. The most famous track from the album is the single What For, which scraped into the bottom end of the Top 100 in April 1988.
Winsome folk rock from Mike Scott, which includes the memorable title track, plus A Bang On The Ear.
The New York band issued their landmark fifth album, which was to have an influenced on much of the alternative and grunge scene that followed. Tracks included Teen Age Riot and Silver Rocket.
The eleventh studio album from Mark E. Smith's collective was a fanciful song cycle supposedly marking the 300th anniversary of William of Orange's ascension to the English throne and was to be the soundtrack to a ballet choreographed by Michael Clark.
J. Mascis, Lou Barlow and Murph (not the Wombats one) issued their third album, which included the grunge anthem Freak Scene.
The debut album from the Seattle band fronted by Chris Cornell was one of the key early works of grunge and included the single Flower.
For their sixth album, R.E.M. did the unthinkable - they went to a major label. Warner Bros, to be precise. It was the start of the band's stadium rock era and singles included Orange Crush, Stand and Pop Song '89.
After the low-key release of the 1987 debut album, the Mondays finally found their groove with this superb record, produced by Joy Division legend Martin Hannett. Tunes included Wrote For Luck, Lazy Itis and Mad Cyril.
1988 was a great year for Alan McGee's Creation label: this was the debut album from the pioneering noise-rock (aka shoegaze) group and included the track Feed Me With Your Kiss.