The 25 best albums of 1996

22 April 2022, 16:53 | Updated: 22 April 2022, 16:58

Best albums of 1996. Picture: Press

Cast your mind back to the year of Devil's Haircut, A Design For Life and Slight Return....

  1. 5th February 1996: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads

    Cave's ninth album with the Bad Seeds featured a couple of notable guest appearances: Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow and PJ Harvey on Stagger Lee.

    Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads
    Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads. Picture: Press

  2. 13th February 1996: The Fugees - The Score

    The trio of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel issued their hugely-influential second album, which included the tracks Killing Me Softly and Ready Or Not.

    The Fugees - The Score
    The Fugees - The Score. Picture: Press

  3. 20th February 1996: Fun Lovin Criminals - Come Find Yourself

    The debut album from Huey Morgan's wiseguys was released, which included the classic Scooby Snacks and The Fun Lovin' Criminal.

    Fun Lovin Criminals - Come Find Yourself
    Fun Lovin Criminals - Come Find Yourself. Picture: Press

  4. 1st April 1996: Shed Seven - Maximum High

    The band's second album included Getting Better and the classic Going For Gold.

    Shed Seven - Maximum High
    Shed Seven - Maximum High. Picture: Press

  5. 8th April 1996: Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals

    The Birmingham band's classic second album included the hits The Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught The Train.

    Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals
    Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  6. 16th April 1996: Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire

    The US rock band released the follow-up to their classic debut - it featured the tracks Tire Me, Bulls On Parade and People Of The Sun.

    Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire
    Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire. Picture: Press

  7. 29th April 1996: The Divine Comedy - Casanova

    Neil Hannon's fourth album included the tracks Something For The Weekend and Becoming More Like Alfie.

    The Divine Comedy - Casanova
    The Divine Comedy - Casanova. Picture: Press

  8. 29th April 1996: The Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out

    The Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out
    The Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out. Picture: Press

    The much-loved band, featuring Richard Hawley, released their debut album, which included the favourite She Said.

  9. 6th May 1996: The Cure - Wild Mood Swings

    Robert Smith and co's tenth album included The 13th, Mint Car and Gone!

    The Cure - Wild Mood Swings
    The Cure - Wild Mood Swings. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  10. 6th May 1996: Ash - 1977

    The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu.

    Ash - 1977
    Ash - 1977. Picture: Press

  11. 6th May 1996: Sleeper - The It Girl

    The second album from the Britpop band fronted by Louise Wener included Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now?

    Sleeper - The It Girl
    Sleeper - The It Girl. Picture: Press

  12. 20th May 1996: Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic

    The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend.

    Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic
    Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic. Picture: Press

  13. 20th May 1996: Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go

    The band's fourth album, and their first without Richey Edwards. Tracks included Kevin Carter, A Design For Life and Australia.

    Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go
    Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  14. 6th June 1996: Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk

    The enigmatic Scottish collective, led by Stuart Murdoch, released their limited edition debut album.

    Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk
    Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk. Picture: Press

  15. 17th June 1996: Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet

    The punningly-titled album from the Hounslow trio included the evergreen Good Enough and If You're Thinking Of Me.

    Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet
    Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet. Picture: Press

  16. 17th June 1996: Placebo - Placebo

    Brian Molko and co's debut album was released, including Nancy Boy, Teenage Angst and Bruise Pristine.

    Placebo - Placebo
    Placebo - Placebo. Picture: Press

  17. 18th June 1996: Beck - Odelay

    Beck Hansen's fifth studio album included Devil's Haircut, The New Pollution and Where It's At.

    Beck - Odelay
    Beck - Odelay. Picture: Press

  18. 13th August 1996: Eels - Beautiful Freak

    Mr E's debut album landed in 1996, which included the classic Novocaine For The Soul and Susan's House.

    Eels - Beautiful Freak
    Eels - Beautiful Freak. Picture: Press

  19. 2nd September 1996: Suede - Coming Up

    Brett Anderson and co's third album included the tracks Trash, Filmstar and Beautiful Ones.

    Suede - Coming Up
    Suede - Coming Up. Picture: Press

  20. 9th September 1996: R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi

    The band's tenth album included How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us and E-Bow The Letter.

    R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi
    R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi. Picture: Press

  21. 16th September 1996: The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon

    Taken from the Swedish band's third album, Lovefool became a smash when it was used in Baz Luhrmann's movie version of Romeo And Juliet.

    The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon
    The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon. Picture: Press

  22. 16th September 1996: Kula Shaker - K

    The debut album from Crispian Mills and his band was released this year, which included Govinda and Tattva.

    Kula Shaker - K
    Kula Shaker - K. Picture: Press

  23. 16th September 1996: Space - Spiders

    The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood.

    Space - Spiders
    Space - Spiders. Picture: Press

  24. 24th September 1996: Weezer - Pinkerton

    Rivers Cuomo's band of geeks issued their second album, which included El Scorcho and Pink Triangle.

    Weezer - Pinkerton
    Weezer - Pinkerton. Picture: Press

  25. 7th October 1996: Skunk Anansie - Stoosh

    The second album from Skin and co included the tracks Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good), Twisted (Everyday Hurts) and Brazen (Weep).

    Skunk Anansie - Stoosh
    Skunk Anansie - Stoosh. Picture: Press

