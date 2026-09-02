The 25 best Indie Albums of 1996

2 September 2026, 12:12 | Updated: 2 September 2026, 12:15

Some of the best albums of 1996 including Fuzzy Logic, Everything Must Go, Maximum High, Coming Up, Moseley Shoals and Expecting To Fly.
Some of the best albums of 1996 including Fuzzy Logic, Everything Must Go, Maximum High, Coming Up, Moseley Shoals and Expecting To Fly. Picture: Press

Cast your mind back to the year of Devil's Haircut, A Design For Life and The Day We Caught The Train...

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  1. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads: release date 5th February 1996

    Cave's ninth album with the Bad Seeds featured a couple of notable guest appearances: Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow and PJ Harvey on Stagger Lee.

    Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads
    Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads. Picture: Press

  2. The Bluetones - Expecting To Fly: release date 12th February 1996

    The debut album from Hounslow's finest included the classic Slight Return, plus Bluetonic and Cut Some Rug.

    The Bluetones - Expecting To Fly album cover
    The Bluetones - Expecting To Fly album cover. Picture: Alamy

  3. Shed Seven - Maximum High: release date 1st April 1996

    The band's second album included Getting Better and the classic Going For Gold.

    Shed Seven - Maximum High
    Shed Seven - Maximum High. Picture: Press

  4. Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals: release date 8th April 1996

    The Birmingham band's classic second album included the hits The Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught The Train.

    Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals
    Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  5. Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire: release date 16th April 1996

    The US rock band released the follow-up to their classic debut - it featured the tracks Tire Me, Bulls On Parade and People Of The Sun.

    Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire
    Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire. Picture: Press

  6. The Divine Comedy - Casanova: release date 29th April 1996

    Neil Hannon's fourth album included the tracks Something For The Weekend and Becoming More Like Alfie.

    The Divine Comedy - Casanova
    The Divine Comedy - Casanova. Picture: Press

  7. Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out: release date 29th April 1996

    Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out
    Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out. Picture: Press

    The much-loved band, featuring Richard Hawley, released their debut album, which included the favourite She Said.

  8. The Cure - Wild Mood Swings: release date 6th May 1996

    Robert Smith and co's tenth album included The 13th, Mint Car and Gone!

    The Cure - Wild Mood Swings
    The Cure - Wild Mood Swings. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  9. Ash - 1977: release date 6th May 1996

    The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu.

    Ash - 1977
    Ash - 1977. Picture: Press

  10. Sleeper - The It Girl: release date 6th May 1996

    The second album from the Britpop band fronted by Louise Wener included Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now?

    Sleeper - The It Girl
    Sleeper - The It Girl. Picture: Press

  11. Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic: release date 20th May 1996

    The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend.

    Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic
    Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic. Picture: Press

  12. Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go: release date 20th May 1996

    The band's fourth album, and their first without Richey Edwards. Tracks included Kevin Carter, A Design For Life and Australia.

    Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go
    Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

  13. Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk: release date 6th June 1996

    The enigmatic Scottish collective, led by Stuart Murdoch, released their limited edition debut album.

    Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk
    Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk. Picture: Press

  14. Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet: release date 17th June 1996

    The punningly-titled album from the Hounslow trio included the evergreen Good Enough and If You're Thinking Of Me.

    Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet
    Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet. Picture: Press

  15. Placebo - Placebo: release date 17th June 1996

    Brian Molko and co's debut album was released, including Nancy Boy, Teenage Angst and Bruise Pristine.

    Placebo - Placebo
    Placebo - Placebo. Picture: Press

  16. Beck - Odelay: release date 18th June 1996

    Beck Hansen's fifth studio album included Devil's Haircut, The New Pollution and Where It's At.

    Beck - Odelay
    Beck - Odelay. Picture: Press

  17. Eels - Beautiful Freak: release date 13th August 1996

    Mr E's debut album landed in 1996, which included the classic Novocaine For The Soul and Susan's House.

    Eels - Beautiful Freak
    Eels - Beautiful Freak. Picture: Press

  18. Suede - Coming Up: release date 2nd September 1996

    Brett Anderson and co's third album included the tracks Trash, Filmstar and Beautiful Ones.

    Suede - Coming Up
    Suede - Coming Up. Picture: Press

  19. R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi: release date 9th September 1996

    The band's tenth album included How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us and E-Bow The Letter.

    R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi
    R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi. Picture: Press

  20. The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon: release date 16th September 1996

    Taken from the Swedish band's third album, Lovefool became a smash when it was used in Baz Luhrmann's movie version of Romeo And Juliet.

    The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon
    The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon. Picture: Press

  21. Kula Shaker - K: release date 16th September 1996

    The debut album from Crispian Mills and his band was released this year, which included Govinda and Tattva.

    Kula Shaker - K
    Kula Shaker - K. Picture: Press

  22. Space - Spiders: release date 16th September 1996

    The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood.

    Space - Spiders
    Space - Spiders. Picture: Press

  23. Weezer - Pinkerton: release date 24th September 1996

    Rivers Cuomo's band of geeks issued their second album, which included El Scorcho and Pink Triangle.

    Weezer - Pinkerton
    Weezer - Pinkerton. Picture: Press

  24. Skunk Anansie - Stoosh: release date 7th October 1996

    The second album from Skin and co included the tracks Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good), Twisted (Everyday Hurts) and Brazen (Weep).

    Skunk Anansie - Stoosh
    Skunk Anansie - Stoosh. Picture: Press

  25. Babybird - Ugly/Beautiful: release date 21st October 1996

    Stephen Jones finally broke through into the mainstream with his sixth album, which included the huge hit You're Gorgeous, plus Cornershop, Goodnight and Candy Girl.

    Babybird - Ugly/Beautiful album artwork
    Babybird - Ugly/Beautiful album artwork. Picture: Press

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