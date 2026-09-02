The 25 best Indie Albums of 1996
2 September 2026, 12:12 | Updated: 2 September 2026, 12:15
Cast your mind back to the year of Devil's Haircut, A Design For Life and The Day We Caught The Train...
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Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads: release date 5th February 1996
Cave's ninth album with the Bad Seeds featured a couple of notable guest appearances: Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow and PJ Harvey on Stagger Lee.
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The Bluetones - Expecting To Fly: release date 12th February 1996
The debut album from Hounslow's finest included the classic Slight Return, plus Bluetonic and Cut Some Rug.
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Shed Seven - Maximum High: release date 1st April 1996
The band's second album included Getting Better and the classic Going For Gold.
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Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals: release date 8th April 1996
The Birmingham band's classic second album included the hits The Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught The Train.
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Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire: release date 16th April 1996
The US rock band released the follow-up to their classic debut - it featured the tracks Tire Me, Bulls On Parade and People Of The Sun.
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The Divine Comedy - Casanova: release date 29th April 1996
Neil Hannon's fourth album included the tracks Something For The Weekend and Becoming More Like Alfie.
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Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out: release date 29th April 1996
The much-loved band, featuring Richard Hawley, released their debut album, which included the favourite She Said.
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The Cure - Wild Mood Swings: release date 6th May 1996
Robert Smith and co's tenth album included The 13th, Mint Car and Gone!
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Ash - 1977: release date 6th May 1996
The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu.
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Sleeper - The It Girl: release date 6th May 1996
The second album from the Britpop band fronted by Louise Wener included Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now?
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Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic: release date 20th May 1996
The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend.
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Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go: release date 20th May 1996
The band's fourth album, and their first without Richey Edwards. Tracks included Kevin Carter, A Design For Life and Australia.
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Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk: release date 6th June 1996
The enigmatic Scottish collective, led by Stuart Murdoch, released their limited edition debut album.
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Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet: release date 17th June 1996
The punningly-titled album from the Hounslow trio included the evergreen Good Enough and If You're Thinking Of Me.
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Placebo - Placebo: release date 17th June 1996
Brian Molko and co's debut album was released, including Nancy Boy, Teenage Angst and Bruise Pristine.
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Beck - Odelay: release date 18th June 1996
Beck Hansen's fifth studio album included Devil's Haircut, The New Pollution and Where It's At.
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Eels - Beautiful Freak: release date 13th August 1996
Mr E's debut album landed in 1996, which included the classic Novocaine For The Soul and Susan's House.
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Suede - Coming Up: release date 2nd September 1996
Brett Anderson and co's third album included the tracks Trash, Filmstar and Beautiful Ones.
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R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi: release date 9th September 1996
The band's tenth album included How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us and E-Bow The Letter.
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The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon: release date 16th September 1996
Taken from the Swedish band's third album, Lovefool became a smash when it was used in Baz Luhrmann's movie version of Romeo And Juliet.
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Kula Shaker - K: release date 16th September 1996
The debut album from Crispian Mills and his band was released this year, which included Govinda and Tattva.
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Space - Spiders: release date 16th September 1996
The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood.
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Weezer - Pinkerton: release date 24th September 1996
Rivers Cuomo's band of geeks issued their second album, which included El Scorcho and Pink Triangle.
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Skunk Anansie - Stoosh: release date 7th October 1996
The second album from Skin and co included the tracks Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good), Twisted (Everyday Hurts) and Brazen (Weep).
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Babybird - Ugly/Beautiful: release date 21st October 1996
Stephen Jones finally broke through into the mainstream with his sixth album, which included the huge hit You're Gorgeous, plus Cornershop, Goodnight and Candy Girl.