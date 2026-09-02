Cast your mind back to the year of Devil's Haircut, A Design For Life and The Day We Caught The Train...

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads: release date 5th February 1996 Cave's ninth album with the Bad Seeds featured a couple of notable guest appearances: Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow and PJ Harvey on Stagger Lee. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads. Picture: Press

The Bluetones - Expecting To Fly: release date 12th February 1996 The debut album from Hounslow's finest included the classic Slight Return, plus Bluetonic and Cut Some Rug. The Bluetones - Expecting To Fly album cover. Picture: Alamy

Shed Seven - Maximum High: release date 1st April 1996 The band's second album included Getting Better and the classic Going For Gold. Shed Seven - Maximum High. Picture: Press

Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals: release date 8th April 1996 The Birmingham band's classic second album included the hits The Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught The Train. Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire: release date 16th April 1996 The US rock band released the follow-up to their classic debut - it featured the tracks Tire Me, Bulls On Parade and People Of The Sun. Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire. Picture: Press

The Divine Comedy - Casanova: release date 29th April 1996 Neil Hannon's fourth album included the tracks Something For The Weekend and Becoming More Like Alfie. The Divine Comedy - Casanova. Picture: Press

Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out: release date 29th April 1996 Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out. Picture: Press The much-loved band, featuring Richard Hawley, released their debut album, which included the favourite She Said.

The Cure - Wild Mood Swings: release date 6th May 1996 Robert Smith and co's tenth album included The 13th, Mint Car and Gone! The Cure - Wild Mood Swings. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Ash - 1977: release date 6th May 1996 The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu. Ash - 1977. Picture: Press

Sleeper - The It Girl: release date 6th May 1996 The second album from the Britpop band fronted by Louise Wener included Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now? Sleeper - The It Girl. Picture: Press

Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic: release date 20th May 1996 The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend. Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic. Picture: Press

Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go: release date 20th May 1996 The band's fourth album, and their first without Richey Edwards. Tracks included Kevin Carter, A Design For Life and Australia. Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk: release date 6th June 1996 The enigmatic Scottish collective, led by Stuart Murdoch, released their limited edition debut album. Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk. Picture: Press

Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet: release date 17th June 1996 The punningly-titled album from the Hounslow trio included the evergreen Good Enough and If You're Thinking Of Me. Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet. Picture: Press

Placebo - Placebo: release date 17th June 1996 Brian Molko and co's debut album was released, including Nancy Boy, Teenage Angst and Bruise Pristine. Placebo - Placebo. Picture: Press

Beck - Odelay: release date 18th June 1996 Beck Hansen's fifth studio album included Devil's Haircut, The New Pollution and Where It's At. Beck - Odelay. Picture: Press

Eels - Beautiful Freak: release date 13th August 1996 Mr E's debut album landed in 1996, which included the classic Novocaine For The Soul and Susan's House. Eels - Beautiful Freak. Picture: Press

Suede - Coming Up: release date 2nd September 1996 Brett Anderson and co's third album included the tracks Trash, Filmstar and Beautiful Ones. Suede - Coming Up. Picture: Press

R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi: release date 9th September 1996 The band's tenth album included How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us and E-Bow The Letter. R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi. Picture: Press

The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon: release date 16th September 1996 Taken from the Swedish band's third album, Lovefool became a smash when it was used in Baz Luhrmann's movie version of Romeo And Juliet. The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon. Picture: Press

Kula Shaker - K: release date 16th September 1996 The debut album from Crispian Mills and his band was released this year, which included Govinda and Tattva. Kula Shaker - K. Picture: Press

Space - Spiders: release date 16th September 1996 The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood. Space - Spiders. Picture: Press

Weezer - Pinkerton: release date 24th September 1996 Rivers Cuomo's band of geeks issued their second album, which included El Scorcho and Pink Triangle. Weezer - Pinkerton. Picture: Press

Skunk Anansie - Stoosh: release date 7th October 1996 The second album from Skin and co included the tracks Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good), Twisted (Everyday Hurts) and Brazen (Weep). Skunk Anansie - Stoosh. Picture: Press