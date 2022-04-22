Cast your mind back to the year of Devil's Haircut, A Design For Life and Slight Return....

5th February 1996: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads Cave's ninth album with the Bad Seeds featured a couple of notable guest appearances: Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow and PJ Harvey on Stagger Lee. Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads. Picture: Press

13th February 1996: The Fugees - The Score The trio of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel issued their hugely-influential second album, which included the tracks Killing Me Softly and Ready Or Not. The Fugees - The Score. Picture: Press

20th February 1996: Fun Lovin Criminals - Come Find Yourself The debut album from Huey Morgan's wiseguys was released, which included the classic Scooby Snacks and The Fun Lovin' Criminal. Fun Lovin Criminals - Come Find Yourself. Picture: Press

1st April 1996: Shed Seven - Maximum High The band's second album included Getting Better and the classic Going For Gold. Shed Seven - Maximum High. Picture: Press

8th April 1996: Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals The Birmingham band's classic second album included the hits The Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught The Train. Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

16th April 1996: Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire The US rock band released the follow-up to their classic debut - it featured the tracks Tire Me, Bulls On Parade and People Of The Sun. Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire. Picture: Press

29th April 1996: The Divine Comedy - Casanova Neil Hannon's fourth album included the tracks Something For The Weekend and Becoming More Like Alfie. The Divine Comedy - Casanova. Picture: Press

29th April 1996: The Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out The Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out. Picture: Press The much-loved band, featuring Richard Hawley, released their debut album, which included the favourite She Said.

6th May 1996: The Cure - Wild Mood Swings Robert Smith and co's tenth album included The 13th, Mint Car and Gone! The Cure - Wild Mood Swings. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

6th May 1996: Ash - 1977 The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu. Ash - 1977. Picture: Press

6th May 1996: Sleeper - The It Girl The second album from the Britpop band fronted by Louise Wener included Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now? Sleeper - The It Girl. Picture: Press

20th May 1996: Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend. Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic. Picture: Press

20th May 1996: Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go The band's fourth album, and their first without Richey Edwards. Tracks included Kevin Carter, A Design For Life and Australia. Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go. Picture: Alamy Stock Photo

6th June 1996: Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk The enigmatic Scottish collective, led by Stuart Murdoch, released their limited edition debut album. Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk. Picture: Press

17th June 1996: Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet The punningly-titled album from the Hounslow trio included the evergreen Good Enough and If You're Thinking Of Me. Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet. Picture: Press

17th June 1996: Placebo - Placebo Brian Molko and co's debut album was released, including Nancy Boy, Teenage Angst and Bruise Pristine. Placebo - Placebo. Picture: Press

18th June 1996: Beck - Odelay Beck Hansen's fifth studio album included Devil's Haircut, The New Pollution and Where It's At. Beck - Odelay. Picture: Press

13th August 1996: Eels - Beautiful Freak Mr E's debut album landed in 1996, which included the classic Novocaine For The Soul and Susan's House. Eels - Beautiful Freak. Picture: Press

2nd September 1996: Suede - Coming Up Brett Anderson and co's third album included the tracks Trash, Filmstar and Beautiful Ones. Suede - Coming Up. Picture: Press

9th September 1996: R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi The band's tenth album included How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us and E-Bow The Letter. R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi. Picture: Press

16th September 1996: The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon Taken from the Swedish band's third album, Lovefool became a smash when it was used in Baz Luhrmann's movie version of Romeo And Juliet. The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon. Picture: Press

16th September 1996: Kula Shaker - K The debut album from Crispian Mills and his band was released this year, which included Govinda and Tattva. Kula Shaker - K. Picture: Press

16th September 1996: Space - Spiders The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood. Space - Spiders. Picture: Press

24th September 1996: Weezer - Pinkerton Rivers Cuomo's band of geeks issued their second album, which included El Scorcho and Pink Triangle. Weezer - Pinkerton. Picture: Press