The 25 best albums of 1996
22 April 2022, 16:53 | Updated: 22 April 2022, 16:58
Cast your mind back to the year of Devil's Haircut, A Design For Life and Slight Return....
5th February 1996: Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Murder Ballads
Cave's ninth album with the Bad Seeds featured a couple of notable guest appearances: Kylie Minogue on Where The Wild Roses Grow and PJ Harvey on Stagger Lee.
13th February 1996: The Fugees - The Score
The trio of Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel issued their hugely-influential second album, which included the tracks Killing Me Softly and Ready Or Not.
20th February 1996: Fun Lovin Criminals - Come Find Yourself
The debut album from Huey Morgan's wiseguys was released, which included the classic Scooby Snacks and The Fun Lovin' Criminal.
1st April 1996: Shed Seven - Maximum High
The band's second album included Getting Better and the classic Going For Gold.
8th April 1996: Ocean Colour Scene - Moseley Shoals
The Birmingham band's classic second album included the hits The Riverboat Song, The Circle and The Day We Caught The Train.
16th April 1996: Rage Against The Machine - Evil Empire
The US rock band released the follow-up to their classic debut - it featured the tracks Tire Me, Bulls On Parade and People Of The Sun.
29th April 1996: The Divine Comedy - Casanova
Neil Hannon's fourth album included the tracks Something For The Weekend and Becoming More Like Alfie.
29th April 1996: The Longpigs - The Sun Is Often Out
The much-loved band, featuring Richard Hawley, released their debut album, which included the favourite She Said.
6th May 1996: The Cure - Wild Mood Swings
Robert Smith and co's tenth album included The 13th, Mint Car and Gone!
6th May 1996: Ash - 1977
The trio from Northern Ireland released their full length debut, named after the year in which two members were born and the Ash favourite Star Wars was released. Tracks included: Girl From Mars, Oh Yeah, Goldfinger and Kung Fu.
6th May 1996: Sleeper - The It Girl
The second album from the Britpop band fronted by Louise Wener included Sale Of The Century and What Do I Do Now?
20th May 1996: Super Furry Animals - Fuzzy Logic
The Welsh band's debut album featured photos of the infamous Howard Marks on the cover and tracks like God! Show Me Magic, If You Don't Want Me To Destroy You and Something 4 The Weekend.
20th May 1996: Manic Street Preachers - Everything Must Go
The band's fourth album, and their first without Richey Edwards. Tracks included Kevin Carter, A Design For Life and Australia.
6th June 1996: Belle And Sebastian - Tigermilk
The enigmatic Scottish collective, led by Stuart Murdoch, released their limited edition debut album.
17th June 1996: Dodgy - Free Peace Sweet
The punningly-titled album from the Hounslow trio included the evergreen Good Enough and If You're Thinking Of Me.
17th June 1996: Placebo - Placebo
Brian Molko and co's debut album was released, including Nancy Boy, Teenage Angst and Bruise Pristine.
18th June 1996: Beck - Odelay
Beck Hansen's fifth studio album included Devil's Haircut, The New Pollution and Where It's At.
13th August 1996: Eels - Beautiful Freak
Mr E's debut album landed in 1996, which included the classic Novocaine For The Soul and Susan's House.
2nd September 1996: Suede - Coming Up
Brett Anderson and co's third album included the tracks Trash, Filmstar and Beautiful Ones.
9th September 1996: R.E.M. - New Adventures In Hi-Fi
The band's tenth album included How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us and E-Bow The Letter.
16th September 1996: The Cardigans - First Band On The Moon
Taken from the Swedish band's third album, Lovefool became a smash when it was used in Baz Luhrmann's movie version of Romeo And Juliet.
16th September 1996: Kula Shaker - K
The debut album from Crispian Mills and his band was released this year, which included Govinda and Tattva.
16th September 1996: Space - Spiders
The debut album from the Liverpool band included the hits Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood.
24th September 1996: Weezer - Pinkerton
Rivers Cuomo's band of geeks issued their second album, which included El Scorcho and Pink Triangle.
7th October 1996: Skunk Anansie - Stoosh
The second album from Skin and co included the tracks Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good), Twisted (Everyday Hurts) and Brazen (Weep).