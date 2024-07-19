Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds to celebrate Wild God album with exclusive Q&A event

Nick Cave press image. Picture: Megan Cullen

By Jenny Mensah

Rough Trade and London’s Kings Place will host an exclusive Q&A event with Nick Cave on 29th August, the eve of the record’s release.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds are set to return with their new album Wild God on 30th August 30th 2024 and to celebrate they're hosting an extra special listening party and Q&A.

Fans will have the chance to hear the album in full for the first time - a day ahead of its official release - Kings Place, London and participate in a Q&A session with Nick Cave, giving them the opportunity to put their questions directly to the artist himself.

All customers who pre-order Wild God through Rough Trade on any format before 5pm BST on 15th August 2024 will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the event.

All existing pre-orders from 6th March 2024 are valid and these customers should register via the form to be included in the draw. No purchase necessary.

The competition closes on 15th August at 5pm BST and winners will be notified via email no later than 21st August.

The news comes after the band shared the first slice of the record in its title track

Last month also saw Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds share Frogs, the second offering from the band’s 18th studio album, which is out now digitally and also available to pre-order as a special edition 7" on green coloured vinyl, which is set for release on 26th July.

"I hope the album has the effect on listeners that it’s had on me,” Cave says. "It bursts out of the speaker, and I get swept up with it. It’s a complicated record, but it’s also deeply and joyously infectious. There is never a masterplan when we make a record. The records rather reflect back the emotional state of the writers and musicians who played them. Listening to this, I don’t know, it seems we’re happy."

Wild God will be released on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition vinyl.

Go behind the scenes on the making of the album

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - The Making of Wild God - PART 1

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' Wild God tracklisting:

1. Song of the Lake

2. Wild God

3. Frogs

4. Joy

5. Final Rescue Attempt

6. Conversion

7. Cinnamon Horses

8. Long Dark Night

9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

10. As the Waters Cover the Sea

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - completed by Warren Ellis, Martyn Casey, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins, and Carly Paradis - recently announced their first headline tour of the UK and Europe since 2017, which spans across 17 countries this Autumn, starting on 24th September 24th in Germany with UK shows from 2nd November.

Due to huge demand for tickets, the band have since added second shows in Berlin, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Dublin and a second date at The O2, London, where they'll be joined by Black Country New Road as support.

See Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' 2024 UK & Ireland dates:

2nd November: Leeds, UK - first direct arena (Black Country, New Road)

3rd November: Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro (Black Country, New Road)

5th November: Manchester, UK - AO Arena (Black Country, New Road)

6th November: Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena (Black Country, New Road)

8th November London, UK - The O2 (Black Country, New Road)

9th November: London, UK - The O2 (Black Country, New Road) - DATE ADDED DUE TO HUGE DEMAND

12th November: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena (Black Country, New Road)

13th November: Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena (Black Country, New Road)

15th November: Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena (Black Country, New Road)

See their full tour dates for The Wild God Tour here.