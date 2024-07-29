Watch The Last Dinner Party cover a Blondie classic

29 July 2024, 16:31

The Last Dinner Party and Blondie's Debbie Harry in 1980
The Last Dinner Party and Blondie's Debbie Harry in 1980. Picture: Cal McIntyre/Press, Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the band's unique cover of Debbie Harry and co's 1980 hit Call Me.

The Last Dinner Party have covered Blondie's Call Me and it's pretty splendid.

The band - comprised of Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Abigail Morris, Aurora Nishevci and Emily Roberts - took on the iconic single, which was originally penned and sung by Debbie Harry in 1980, for an instalment of Triple J's Like A Version series.

Watch their take on the '80s classic below:

The Last Dinner Party cover Blondie’s ‘Call Me’ for Like A Version

READ MORE:

The year shows no sign of stopping down for The Last Dinner Party, as the Nothing Matters outfit are among the artists shortlisted for The 2024 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year.

The band's debut outing Prelude to Ecstasy has been recognised at the prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, alongside studio efforts the likes of BERWYN's Who Am I, Cat Burns' Early Twenties, CMAT's Crazymad, for Me, English Teacher's This Could Be Texas and Ghetts' On Purpose, With Purpose.

Get the full shortlist below:

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year
The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year. Picture: Press

Who are the 2024 Mercury Prize nominees?

  • Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?
  • BERWYN - Who Am I
  • Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown
  • Cat Burns - Early Twenties
  • Charli xcx - BRAT
  • CMAT - Crazymad, for Me
  • Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
  • corto.alto - Bad with Names
  • English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
  • Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
  • Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud
  • The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Find out more about the albums here.

READ MORE:

