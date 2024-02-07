The Last Dinner Party: "Oasis weren’t industry plants, and neither are we"

The Last Dinner Party in 2023: Emily Roberts, Lizzie Mayland, Georgia Davies, Abigail Morris and Aurora Nishevci. Picture: Carl McIntyre/Press

The BRIT Rising Star winners have also hit back at critics who claim the band are unique, claiming "there’s more where we came from".

The Last Dinner Party have hit back at critics who claim that they have connections in the music industry by comparing themselves to another band who rose to fame quickly: "Oasis weren’t industry plants, and neither are we.”

The British five-piece played their first show in November 2021, catching the eye of management firm Q Prime (who also look after Metallica and Muse) at the start of 2022. They soon claimed a slot opening for The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park that July — all before releasing any music.

This led some corners of the internet to label The Last Dinner Party as an "industry plant" - a term that signifies an artist who presents as independent or self-made, actually has connections in high places.

But vocalist Abigail Morris realised that her band were in a similar situation to another well-known group after viewing the film Supersonic.

She told Variety: "I watched the Oasis documentary last night, and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because it’s a year after their first gig and they’re releasing their debut album. They weren’t industry plants, and neither are we.”

Alan McGee famously saw Oasis play a show at Glasgow's King Tut's venue in May 1993 and immediately signed them to his label Creation. In just over a year, the Manchester band were at Number 1 in the charts with their debut album Definitely Maybe.

The Last Dinner Party in 2023: Abigail Morris, Emily Roberts, Aurora Nishevci, Lizzie Mayland and Georgia Davies,. Picture: Carl McIntyre/Press

Morris explained how the buzz around The Last Dinner Party began: “We all had friends who were in bands in that scene in London — I feel like they are the only connections we had."

She went on: "I think it’s so funny. It is kind of old-fashioned, which is why I think people were like, ‘Something must be going on!’ No, that’s literally how the music industry works.”

The Last Dinner Party's debut album Prelude To Ecstasy was released on 2nd February, with their latest single being Caesar On A Tv Screen.

The Last Dinner Party - Caesar on a TV Screen

The Last Dinner Party - which features Morris, Georgia Davies, Lizzie Mayland, Aurora Nishevci and Emily Roberts - are also keen to stress that they come from a long tradition of female musicians, a fact that doesn't get enough attention from the media.

Morris went on: “A lot of people are acting like we’re the first people to do this, which is so not true because there are so many other female and non-binary-led bands in London, and before us.

"It’s just people don’t know about it in the mainstream."

She added: “I think that’s where this comes from, people not realising that there’s more where we came from.”

Bassist Georgia Davies previously told Channel 4 News: "I think, in order for female and non-binary bands to progress... they need to be given the highest slots on festival line-ups.

"To be given the chance to perform to a big crowd because without giving those slots to people who deserve it, we're just going to keep seeing the same kind of legacy historically."

The Last Dinner Party will support the Prelude To Ecstasy album with a tour of the UK and Ireland later this year.

The Last Dinner Party UK and Ireland Tour Dates 2024

23rd September – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

24th September – O2 Academy, Leeds

25th September – Octagon Centre, Sheffield

27th September – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

28th September – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

29th September – Tramshed, Cardiff

1st October – O2 Academy, Birmingham

2nd October – Rock City, Nottingham

4th October – O2 Academy, Bristol

5th October – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

7th October – 3Olympia, Dublin

10th October – O2 Academy, Glasgow

11th October – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

12th October – Mountford Hall, Liverpool

14th October – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16th October – Eventim Apollo, London

