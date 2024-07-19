Blondie cancel upcoming US and Canadian shows

Debbie Harry performing with Blondie at Glastonbury 2023. Picture: Alamy

The band say they are "saddened" to be shelving shows in August and September.

Blondie have announced they are cancelling a number of upcoming shows in North America.

In a statement on Instagram, the band said: "We are saddened to announce the cancellation of several upcoming Blondie concert dates during August and September.

"This was a hard decision to make, and we understand how disappointing this news is for everyone. We will keep you further informed as soon as possible. Your support means the world to us, and we are grateful for your understanding."

In June, Deborah Harry and co played a string of shows in Europe, including Belsonic in Belfast, The Piece Hall in Halifax and Plymouth Summer Sessions.

The band added: "Refunds, where applicable, will be issued immediately. Please contact your point of ticket purchase if you need more information."

The affected dates are:

21st August Summer Night Concerts, Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, Canada

23rd August Concerts At The Farm, Remlinger Farms, Carnation, WA

25th August McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor, Troutdale, OR

28th September Evolution Festival, Forest Park, St Louis, MO

Blondie man Chris Stein published his third book, a memoir called Born Under A Rock, back in June.