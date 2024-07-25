Mercury Prize 2024: See the shortlisted albums here

On Air Now
Radio X Chilled with Sarah Gosling 10pm - 1am
25 July 2024, 14:12 | Updated: 25 July 2024, 14:34
The 2024 Mercury Prize with Albums Of The Year have been revealed with Barry Can't Swim, English Teacher, BERWYN and Last Dinner Party's records on the shortlist.
The 2024 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year has announced its nominees.
The prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, has named studio efforts from the likes of Last Dinner Party, BERWYN, Cat Burns, CMAT, English Teacher and Ghetts on its shortlist.
Get the full list recognised albums below and find out everything we know about this year's awards so far.
Find out more about the albums below...
Introducing the artists on the Shortlist for the 2024 Mercury Prize! ⚡️🏆@BarryCantSwim @berwynberwyn_ @realbethgibbons @catburns @CorinneBRae @charli_xcx @cmatbaby @cortoalto @Englishteac_her @THEREALGHETTS @archives_nia @lastdinnerparty #MercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/fxwsViIm7C— Mercury Prize (@MercuryPrize) July 25, 2024
The Scottish DJ and producer's debut studio effort has propelled him into the mainstream and sent him across festival stages across the UK this year, also scoring him a respectable number 123 on the UK Album's Chart.
Trinidad-born rapper BERWYN has been recognised for a Mercury Prize before with his 2021 mixtape Demotape/Vega - notable due to a rule change, which allowed anyone who has been resident in the UK or Ireland for more than five years to be nominated.
This time around, he receives recognition for his major label debut effort Who Am I, which includes the tracks Bad Thing, Mama and it's title track.
Best known as the lyricist of Portishead, Beth Gibbons' Lives Outgrown is her debut solo studio work and sees James Ford and Lee Harris on producing duties.
Early Twenties - released on 12 July 2024 - is the debut studio album by the British-Liberian singer-songwriter and BRITs School alumni, who came to prominence with her 2020 single Go.
Brat is the sixth studio album to come from Charli XCX and features the singles 360, Von Dutch and Girl, So Confusing.
The album received widespread acclaim from music critics, debuting at number two on the UK Albums Chart, but it's recently become even more part of the zeitgeist due to the artist - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison - endorsing Kamala Harris to be the next Democratic presidential candidate by declaring: Kamala IS brat".
Crazymad, for Me is the second studio album by the Irish musician and includes a contribution from US rock singer John Grant.
Corinne Bailey Rae's fourth studio album - which was released on 15th Seotember 2023 - was inspired by an exhibition on Black history by artist Theaster Gates at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, which Rae said: "summoned thoughts about slavery, spirituality, beauty, survival, hope and freedom".
Liam Shortall - who is behind the project - is at the forefront of Glasgow's burgeoning jazz scene and remarkably his 12-track debut record was all recorded in his flat.
The Leeds band's debut studio effort - which was released on 12 April 2024 - includes its title track and the addictive Nearly Daffodils. But the band - comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whitine, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden - gained plenty of attention before its release when they appeared on Later... with Jools Holland.
The fourth studio album to come from Ghetts - whose real name Justin Jude Clarke -Samuels - includes collaborations with the likes of Kano, Wretch 32 and Sampha.
Nia Archives - real name Dehaney Nia Lishahn Hunt - has been recognised for her debut studio album, which charted at number 16 on the UK Albums Chart.
The BRITs Rising Star winners were on plenty of one-to-watch lists of 2024 and now the band's debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, which was released on 2nd February this year, proved they were worth all the hype. With singles in Nothing Matters and Sinner, the album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.
A press release reads: "The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September with the Prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music providing exclusive television and radio coverage as well as online and social media support as part of the wider media and retail engagement around all the 12 albums. This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time."
The event usually features live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner with them reprising a song from their winning album. However, a press release adds that: "This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time."
*The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2
Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend
READ MORE: Who won the Mercury Prize in 2023? Full list of winners