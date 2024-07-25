Mercury Prize 2024: See the shortlisted albums here

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The 2024 Mercury Prize with Albums Of The Year have been revealed with Barry Can't Swim, English Teacher, BERWYN and Last Dinner Party's records on the shortlist.

The 2024 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year has announced its nominees.

The prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, has named studio efforts from the likes of Last Dinner Party, BERWYN, Cat Burns, CMAT, English Teacher and Ghetts on its shortlist.

Get the full list recognised albums below and find out everything we know about this year's awards so far.

Who are the 2024 Mercury Prize nominees?

Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?

- When Will We Land? BERWYN - Who Am I

Who Am I Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

- Lives Outgrown Cat Burns - Early Twenties

- Early Twenties Charli xcx - BRAT

- BRAT CMAT - Crazymad, for Me

- Crazymad, for Me Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

- Black Rainbows corto.alto - Bad with Names

- Bad with Names English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

- This Could Be Texas Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

- On Purpose, With Purpose Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud

- Silence Is Loud The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Find out more about the albums below...

Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land? Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land? artwork. Picture: Press The Scottish DJ and producer's debut studio effort has propelled him into the mainstream and sent him across festival stages across the UK this year, also scoring him a respectable number 123 on the UK Album's Chart. BERWYN - Who Am I BERWYN - Who Am I artwork. Picture: Press Trinidad-born rapper BERWYN has been recognised for a Mercury Prize before with his 2021 mixtape Demotape/Vega - notable due to a rule change, which allowed anyone who has been resident in the UK or Ireland for more than five years to be nominated. This time around, he receives recognition for his major label debut effort Who Am I, which includes the tracks Bad Thing, Mama and it's title track. Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown. Picture: Press Best known as the lyricist of Portishead, Beth Gibbons' Lives Outgrown is her debut solo studio work and sees James Ford and Lee Harris on producing duties. Cat Burns - Early Twenties Cat Burns - early twenties artwork. Picture: Press Early Twenties - released on 12 July 2024 - is the debut studio album by the British-Liberian singer-songwriter and BRITs School alumni, who came to prominence with her 2020 single Go. Charli XCX - BRAT Charli XCX - BRAT. Picture: Press Brat is the sixth studio album to come from Charli XCX and features the singles 360, Von Dutch and Girl, So Confusing. The album received widespread acclaim from music critics, debuting at number two on the UK Albums Chart, but it's recently become even more part of the zeitgeist due to the artist - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison - endorsing Kamala Harris to be the next Democratic presidential candidate by declaring: Kamala IS brat". CMAT - Crazymad, for Me CMAT - Crazymad, for Me artwork. Picture: Press Crazymad, for Me is the second studio album by the Irish musician and includes a contribution from US rock singer John Grant. Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows. Picture: Press Corinne Bailey Rae's fourth studio album - which was released on 15th Seotember 2023 - was inspired by an exhibition on Black history by artist Theaster Gates at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, which Rae said: "summoned thoughts about slavery, spirituality, beauty, survival, hope and freedom". corto.alto - Bad with Names corto.alto - Bad with Names artwork. Picture: Press Liam Shortall - who is behind the project - is at the forefront of Glasgow's burgeoning jazz scene and remarkably his 12-track debut record was all recorded in his flat. English Teacher - This Could Be Texas English Teacher - This Could Be Texas. Picture: Press The Leeds band's debut studio effort - which was released on 12 April 2024 - includes its title track and the addictive Nearly Daffodils. But the band - comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whitine, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden - gained plenty of attention before its release when they appeared on Later... with Jools Holland. Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose cover. Picture: Press The fourth studio album to come from Ghetts - whose real name Justin Jude Clarke -Samuels - includes collaborations with the likes of Kano, Wretch 32 and Sampha. Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud. Picture: Press Nia Archives - real name Dehaney Nia Lishahn Hunt - has been recognised for her debut studio album, which charted at number 16 on the UK Albums Chart. The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy artwork. Picture: Press The BRITs Rising Star winners were on plenty of one-to-watch lists of 2024 and now the band's debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, which was released on 2nd February this year, proved they were worth all the hype. With singles in Nothing Matters and Sinner, the album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

When does the 2024 Mercury Prize awards take place?

A press release reads: "The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September with the Prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music providing exclusive television and radio coverage as well as online and social media support as part of the wider media and retail engagement around all the 12 albums. This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time."

Who will perform at the 2024 Mercury Prize?

The event usually features live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner with them reprising a song from their winning album. However, a press release adds that: "This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time."

Who are the Mercury Prize 2024 judges?

Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer

– Broadcaster & Writer Hanna Peel - Musician, songwriter & composer

- Musician, songwriter & composer Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster

- Musician & Broadcaster Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ

– Broadcaster & DJ Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

- Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2 Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant

– Music Programming Consultant Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ, Broadcaster

- Songwriter, DJ, Broadcaster Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, MOJO

– Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, MOJO Sian Eleri – Broadcaster & DJ

– Broadcaster & DJ Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster

– Music Writer & Broadcaster Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times

*The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

See all previous Mercury Prize winners here:

1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica

1993: Suede – Suede

1994: M People - Elegant Slumming

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms

1998: Gomez - Bring It On

1999: Tavin Singh - OK

2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not

2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

2010: The xx - xx

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2017: Sampha - Process

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

2019: Dave - Psychodrama

2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka

2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be

