Mercury Prize 2024: See the shortlisted albums here

25 July 2024, 14:12 | Updated: 25 July 2024, 14:34

The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year
The 2024 Mercury Prize 12 Albums of the Year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The 2024 Mercury Prize with Albums Of The Year have been revealed with Barry Can't Swim, English Teacher, BERWYN and Last Dinner Party's records on the shortlist.

The 2024 Mercury Prize Albums of the Year has announced its nominees.

The prestigious awards, which celebrates the best UK and Irish records of the last year, has named studio efforts from the likes of Last Dinner Party, BERWYN, Cat Burns, CMAT, English Teacher and Ghetts on its shortlist.

Get the full list recognised albums below and find out everything we know about this year's awards so far.

Who are the 2024 Mercury Prize nominees?

  • Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?
  • BERWYN - Who Am I
  • Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown
  • Cat Burns - Early Twenties
  • Charli xcx - BRAT
  • CMAT - Crazymad, for Me
  • Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
  • corto.alto - Bad with Names
  • English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
  • Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose
  • Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud
  • The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

Find out more about the albums below...

  1. Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?

    Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land? artwork
    Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land? artwork. Picture: Press

    The Scottish DJ and producer's debut studio effort has propelled him into the mainstream and sent him across festival stages across the UK this year, also scoring him a respectable number 123 on the UK Album's Chart.

  2. BERWYN - Who Am I

    BERWYN - Who Am I artwork
    BERWYN - Who Am I artwork. Picture: Press

    Trinidad-born rapper BERWYN has been recognised for a Mercury Prize before with his 2021 mixtape Demotape/Vega - notable due to a rule change, which allowed anyone who has been resident in the UK or Ireland for more than five years to be nominated.

    This time around, he receives recognition for his major label debut effort Who Am I, which includes the tracks Bad Thing, Mama and it's title track.

  3. Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

    Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown
    Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown. Picture: Press

    Best known as the lyricist of Portishead, Beth Gibbons' Lives Outgrown is her debut solo studio work and sees James Ford and Lee Harris on producing duties.

  4. Cat Burns - Early Twenties

    Cat Burns - Early Twenties
    Cat Burns - early twenties artwork. Picture: Press

    Early Twenties - released on 12 July 2024 - is the debut studio album by the British-Liberian singer-songwriter and BRITs School alumni, who came to prominence with her 2020 single Go.

  5. Charli XCX - BRAT

    Charli XCX - BRAT
    Charli XCX - BRAT. Picture: Press

    Brat is the sixth studio album to come from Charli XCX and features the singles 360, Von Dutch and Girl, So Confusing.

    The album received widespread acclaim from music critics, debuting at number two on the UK Albums Chart, but it's recently become even more part of the zeitgeist due to the artist - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison - endorsing Kamala Harris to be the next Democratic presidential candidate by declaring: Kamala IS brat".

  6. CMAT - Crazymad, for Me

    CMAT - Crazymad, for Me artwork
    CMAT - Crazymad, for Me artwork. Picture: Press

    Crazymad, for Me is the second studio album by the Irish musician and includes a contribution from US rock singer John Grant.

  7. Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

    Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows
    Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows. Picture: Press

    Corinne Bailey Rae's fourth studio album - which was released on 15th Seotember 2023 - was inspired by an exhibition on Black history by artist Theaster Gates at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, which Rae said: "summoned thoughts about slavery, spirituality, beauty, survival, hope and freedom".

  8. corto.alto - Bad with Names

    corto.alto - Bad with Names artwork
    corto.alto - Bad with Names artwork. Picture: Press

    Liam Shortall - who is behind the project - is at the forefront of Glasgow's burgeoning jazz scene and remarkably his 12-track debut record was all recorded in his flat.

  9. English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

    English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
    English Teacher - This Could Be Texas. Picture: Press

    The Leeds band's debut studio effort - which was released on 12 April 2024 - includes its title track and the addictive Nearly Daffodils. But the band - comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whitine, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden - gained plenty of attention before its release when they appeared on Later... with Jools Holland.

  10. Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

    Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose cover
    Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose cover. Picture: Press

    The fourth studio album to come from Ghetts - whose real name Justin Jude Clarke -Samuels - includes collaborations with the likes of Kano, Wretch 32 and Sampha.

  11. Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud

    Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud
    Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud. Picture: Press

    Nia Archives - real name Dehaney Nia Lishahn Hunt - has been recognised for her debut studio album, which charted at number 16 on the UK Albums Chart.

  12. The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

    The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy artwork
    The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy artwork. Picture: Press

    The BRITs Rising Star winners were on plenty of one-to-watch lists of 2024 and now the band's debut album Prelude to Ecstasy, which was released on 2nd February this year, proved they were worth all the hype. With singles in Nothing Matters and Sinner, the album debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

When does the 2024 Mercury Prize awards take place?

A press release reads: "The overall winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September with the Prize’s broadcast partner BBC Music providing exclusive television and radio coverage as well as online and social media support as part of the wider media and retail engagement around all the 12 albums. This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time."

Who will perform at the 2024 Mercury Prize?

The event usually features live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner with them reprising a song from their winning album. However, a press release adds that: "This year, other extensive promotional activity will replace the usual live performance event element of the Mercury Prize – details to be announced closer to the time."

Who are the Mercury Prize 2024 judges?

  • Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer
  • Hanna Peel - Musician, songwriter & composer
  • Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster
  • Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ
  • Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2
  • Lea Stonhill – Music Programming Consultant
  • Mistajam - Songwriter, DJ, Broadcaster
  • Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, MOJO
  • Sian Eleri – Broadcaster & DJ
  • Sophie Williams – Music Writer & Broadcaster
  • Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times

*The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith, Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2

See all previous Mercury Prize winners here:

  • 1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica
  • 1993: Suede – Suede
  • 1994: M People - Elegant Slumming
  • 1995: Portishead - Dummy
  • 1996: Pulp - Different Class
  • 1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms
  • 1998: Gomez - Bring It On
  • 1999: Tavin Singh - OK
  • 2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
  • 2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
  • 2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper
  • 2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
  • 2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
  • 2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now
  • 2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not
  • 2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future
  • 2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
  • 2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy
  • 2010: The xx - xx
  • 2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
  • 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
  • 2013: James Blake - Overgrown
  • 2014: Young Fathers - Dead
  • 2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now
  • 2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa
  • 2017: Sampha - Process
  • 2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life
  • 2019: Dave - Psychodrama
  • 2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka
  • 2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
  • 2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • 2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be

Track By Track: Wolf Alice on Blue Weekend

