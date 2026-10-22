Sometimes classic albums don't always make it past the post. Radio X looks at the times when the greats don't finish first.

The shortlist for the 2025 Mercury Prize has been announced, with the winner revealed on Thursday 16th October.

But sometimes, great albums don't always get the recognition they deserve. Here are a selection of fantastic records that were nominated for the award... but didn't win.

David Bowie - Blackstar Everyone thought that the late icon's final album was a surefire winner in 2016 following the superstar’s death that January, but with grime in the ascendent, Skepta nailed it with his fourth album Konnichiwa. We think Bowie would have appreciated Skepta’s win, anyway. David Bowie - Lazarus (Official Video)

Oasis - Definitely Maybe The album that catapulted Britpop into the mainstream was not worthy of the prize, so just stop banging on about it! The winner in 1995 was actually Portishead's trip hop masterpiece Dummy. Oasis - Live Forever

The Verve - Urban Hymns Urban Hymns, one of the best UK selling records of all time, was also rejected by the Mercury panel in 1998, in favour of Southport blues lovers Gomez. The Verve - The Drugs Don't Work (Official Video)

The Prodigy - The Fat Of The Land The Fat Of The Land was The Prodigy record that told the world they were here to stay. It had some stiff competition for the prize in 1997. As well as electronic peers The Chemical Brothers, bands like Primal Scream, Radiohead and Suede were also up for it. Instead, the Essex massive lost out to Bristol drum and bass act Roni Size/Reprazent, so maybe it wasn't so bad. The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)

Bloc Party - Silent Alarm 2005 was Bloc Party's year; their debut, Silent Alarm, was already being labelled as one of the noughties' most important records. But it was decided that the tear-drenched Antony & The Johnsons should win the award. Bloc Party - Helicopter

Amy Winehouse - Back To Black Whatever you thought about her personal life, Amy Winehouse was a rare songwriting talent with a voice that will echo through the ages. Back To Black was a record full of personal torment, struggles with addiction, and more soul than a Motown club night. But, on the night Klaxons went home with the gong with Myths Of The Near Future. Amy Winehouse - Back To Black

Coldplay - Parachutes Coldplay's reserved and understated debut saw them hit the ground running, But it was the busking and behatted Badly Drawn Boy who won in 2000. Coldplay - Yellow

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory Another nomination for the Gallaghers, but at the same time, another strong year. Also on the list were Manic Street Preachers with Everything Must Go and Underworld's Second Toughest In The Infants... but the prize went to Pulp's classic Different Class. Oasis - Champagne Supernova

Arctic Monkeys - AM The fifth Arctic Monkeys album basically took a sledgehammer to every other record released around it. But Mercury deemed James Blake's moody post-dubstep second album far superior. Arctic Monkeys - R U Mine? (Official Video)

Radiohead - OK Computer OK Computer often tops Greatest Album Of All Time lists, but according to Mercury the era defining record just wasn't as good as Ronzi Size/Reprazent's New Forms (no, we haven't either…). Radiohead have actually been nominated for the Mercury FIVE times, and Thom Yorke has even bagged a nod for his solo record The Eraser, and they've NEVER won anything. Surely Radiohead just throw the invitation in the (paper recycle) bin now? Radiohead - Karma Police

Manic Street Preachers - This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours The Welsh rockers lost out in 1999 to Asian musician Talvin Singh's debut album OK. Also nominated that year were Blur for 13, Beth Orton for Central Reservation, The Chemical Brothers for Surrender and Faithless for Sunday 8PM. Manic Street Preachers - If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

The Chemical Brothers - Dig Your Own Hole As well as having dance classic Block Rockin' Beats as its opener, Dig Your Own Hole also featured Gallagher Senior and Beth Orton on vocals. But 1997 was also the year of Roni Size/Reprazent. The Chemical Brothers - Block Rockin' Beats (Official Music Video)

Blur - Parklife Parklife was up for the gong in 1994 but lost out to M People. Sure, we all love This Is A Low and Girls And Boys, but can it really stand up to Moving On Up and One Night In Heaven? Not according to Mercury. Blur - To The End

Foals - Holy Fire The 2013 masterpiece from Yannis and co didn’t make it past the finish line; instead, James Blake’s Overgrown was the judges’ favourite. Foals - Inhaler

Stereophonics - Performance And Cocktails Kelly Jones' second album moved on from the small town tales of debut Word Gets Around, but the Mercury judging panel picked the impeccable fusion of Indian classical music and drum and bass that Talvin Singh put together. Stereophonics - Pick A Part That's New

The Prodigy - Music For The Jilted Generation It was an intense slab of music that was well ahead of its time, but Music For The Jilted Generation had nothing on the slick pop soul of M People. The Prodigy - Poison (Official Video)

Florence And Machine - Lungs Florence Welch launched a huge career in 2009, whereas the Mercury winner that year, Speech Debelle, struggled to follow up her debut; a second album, Freedom Of Speech arrived three years later. Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over (2010 Version)

The Streets - A Grand Don't Come For Free Mike Skinner's Jack-The-Lad concept album lost out to Franz Ferdinand, who aced it with their self-titled debut LP. The Streets - Dry Your Eyes (Official Video)

Maxïmo Park - A Certain Trigger Antony And The Johnsons took home the prize in '05 with I Am a Bird Now, pushing Silent Alarm, Employment, Eye To The Telescope and even A Certain Trigger into joint second place. Maximo Park - Apply Some Pressure