Jeff Lynne's ELO add two more dates to Over & Out UK Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO will play a date in Birmingham and Manchester next year. Picture: Carsten Windhorst

The Mr. Blue Sky legends will now precede their final show at BST Hyde Park with a date in Birmingham and Manchester.

Jeff Lynne's ELO have added two more shows to their Over & Out UK Tour.

The Mr. Blue Sky legends previously announced their plans to play their last ever show at BST Hyde Park on 13th July next year.

Now, they will grace the stage Birmingham Utilita Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live a on the 5th and 9th of July respectively.

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale this Friday 1st November at 10am, with pre-sales starting on Wednesday 30th October at 10am.

We’ve added TWO MORE SHOWS to the Over & Out Tour UK. Starting where it all began… Let’s make this one unforgettable. 🛸✨



Pre-sale tickets for The Over and Out UK Tour 2025 will be available starting Wednesday 30 October at 10am local time with general on-sale starting Friday… pic.twitter.com/SPu1DLnyFm — Jeff Lynne's ELO (@JeffLynnesELO) October 29, 2024

See Jeff Lynne's ELO 2025 farewell dates:

5th July 2025 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham - JUST ANNOUNCED

9th July 2025 – Co-op Live, Manchester - JUST ANNOUNCED

13th July 2025 – BST Hyde Park, London

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale on Friday 1st November at 10am, with pre-sales starting on Wednesday 30th October at 10am.

Exclusive VIP experiences will be available from October 30th at 10am at https://jefflynneselo.com/tour/.

Jeff Lynne's ELO will complete their farewell dates this year. Picture: Joseph Cultice/Press

In recent years, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold out run of UK and European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. The band's BST Hyde Park show will take place after they completing their farewell US tour, Over and Out.

ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the US and the UK, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognisable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Their signature UFO, which descends on the stage and their spectacular production brings audiences into their world, with string sections, cutting edge technology and an array of musicians faithfully recreating ELO’s incredible recordings including the hits Mr. Blue Sky, Don’t Bring Me Down, Evil Woman, Livin Thing, Turn To Stone and Telephone Line.

