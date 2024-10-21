Jeff Lynne’s ELO to play final show at BST Hyde Park 2025

Jeff Lynne's ELO will bid farewell at the London park. Picture: Carsten Windhorst

By Jenny Mensah

Find out how to see the Mr. Blue Sky legends Live at American Express Presents BST Hyde Park next year.

The first act for American Express Presents BST Hyde Park 2025 has been announced.

One of Britain's most-loved bands, Jeff Lyne's ELO will play their final show by headlining the royal London park for a final farewell in on Sunday 13th July 2025.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014”, explains Jeff Lynne. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘we’re gonna do it One More Time!’”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 25th October from 9am and more acts are set to be announced.

Find out what we know about the date so far and how to buy tickets below:

Jeff Lynne's ELO will plat BST Hyde Park. Picture: Press

When is Jeff Lyne's ELO playing BST Hyde Park?

The Mr. Blue Sky legends will play their final show at BST Hyde Park on Sunday 13th July.

How to buy tickets:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 25th October from 9am.

Amex Presale begins 10am BST on Monday 21st October.

General On Sale begins 9am BST on Friday 25th October.

Visit www.bst-hydepark.com for more information and to buy tickets.

In recent years, Jeff Lynne’s ELO has delivered a critically acclaimed and chart-topping album along with a sold out run of UK and European shows. Jeff Lynne was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. The band's BST Hyde Park show will take place after they completing their farewell US tour, Over and Out.

ELO has had more than 20 Top 40 Hits across the US and the UK, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognisable music of the last forty years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

Their signature UFO, which descends on the stage and their spectacular production brings audiences into their world, with string sections, cutting edge technology and an array of musicians faithfully recreating ELO’s incredible recordings including the hits Mr. Blue Sky, Don’t Bring Me Down, Evil Woman, Livin Thing, Turn To Stone and Telephone Line.

Electric Light Orchestra - Mr. Blue Sky (Official Video)

Last year's BST Hyde Park saw headline performances from Andrea Bocelli, Kings of Leon, Shania Twain, Kylie, SZA, Morgan Wallen, Robbie Williams, Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks, and K-pop sensation STRAY KIDS.

