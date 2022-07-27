Harry Styles and Liam Gallagher's albums top vinyl sales of 2022 so far
27 July 2022, 13:35 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 13:42
Harry's House and C'MON YOU KNOW place first and second in the list of most-sold vinyl albums this year. See the full Top 40 so far.
Listen to this article
Harry Styles’ Harry’s House has sold the most vinyl copies in 2022.
According to Official Charts on 14th July, the former One Direction star’s third studio album , which sees Styles in an upside down living room, has made an impact on his fans all over the UK, garnering him approximately 49,000 sales this year so far.
In second place comes former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's third studio album, C’MON YOU KNOW, which has sold nearly 33,000 vinyl copies and follows his As You Were and Why Me? Why Not. LPs.
The record, which includes the singles Everything’s Electric, Better Days and Diamond In The Dark was released on 27th May 2022 and features the Manchester rocker surrounded by a crowd of young fans on its artwork.
Female duo and punk pop sensation Wet Leg - made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - were next on the list, with their eponymous debut taking the third spot with approximately 20,000 vinyl so far.
Harry Styles's vinyl album success doesn't end there, with his 2019 release Fine Line sitting at number 29 on the list, while his 2017 self-titled debut is at number 38.
Also on the list are the likes of Fontaines D.C. with Skinty Fia, Foals with Life s Yours and Florence + The Machine with Dance Fever.
The Top 40 was also full of old classics, such as Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Nirvana’s Nevermind album, David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.
Figures were published by Official Charts on 14th July,
READ MORE: Mercury Prize 2022 Albums of the Year shortlist revealed
See the Top 40 vinyl album sales of 2022 so far:
1 HARRY'S HOUSE HARRY STYLES
2 C'MON YOU KNOW LIAM GALLAGHER
3 WET LEG WET LEG
4 SKINTY FIA FONTAINES DC
5 THE OVERLOAD YARD ACT
6 RUMOURS FLEETWOOD MAC
7 LIFE IS YOURS FOALS
8 THE TIPPING POINT TEARS FOR FEARS
9 UNLIMITED LOVE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
10 NEVERMIND NIRVANA
11 WE ARCADE FIRE
12 ANTS FROM UP THERE BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD
13 THE RISE AND FALL OF ZIGGY STARDUST DAVID BOWIE
14 THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON PINK FLOYD
15 DANCE FEVER FLORENCE & THE MACHINE
16 A LIGHT FOR ATTRACTING ATTENTION SMILE
17 AM ARCTIC MONKEYS
18 GOLD RUSH KID GEORGE EZRA
19 CRASH CHARLI XCX
20 RIBBON AROUND THE BOMB BLOSSOMS
21 DOWN BY THE RIVER THAMES LIAM GALLAGHER
22 BACK TO BLACK AMY WINEHOUSE
23 WHO CARES REX ORANGE COUNTY
24 FIX YOURSELF NOT THE WORLD WOMBATS
25 FRAGMENTS BONOBO
26 IMPERA GHOST
27 FEAR OF THE DAWN JACK WHITE
28 AMAZING THINGS DON BROCO
29 FINE LINE HARRY STYLES
30 OOCHYA STEREOPHONICS
31 FEVER DREAMS PTS 1-4 JOHNNY MARR
32 FTHC FRANK TURNER
33 = ED SHEERAN
34 GIVE ME THE FUTURE BASTILLE
35 CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER THE CREATOR
36 HUNKY DORY DAVID BOWIE
37 THE DREAM ALT-J
38 HARRY STYLES HARRY STYLES
39 OK COMPUTER RADIOHEAD
40 HOW TO LET GO SIGRID
READ MORE: Liam Gallagher blasts fans who heckled him on flight for refusing to sign merch