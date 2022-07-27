Harry Styles and Liam Gallagher's albums top vinyl sales of 2022 so far

Harry Styles and Liam Gallagher both have albums among the top vinyl sales of the year so far. Picture: 1. Press 2. Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

Harry's House and C'MON YOU KNOW place first and second in the list of most-sold vinyl albums this year. See the full Top 40 so far.

Harry Styles’ Harry’s House has sold the most vinyl copies in 2022.

According to Official Charts on 14th July, the former One Direction star’s third studio album , which sees Styles in an upside down living room, has made an impact on his fans all over the UK, garnering him approximately 49,000 sales this year so far.

In second place comes former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's third studio album, C’MON YOU KNOW, which has sold nearly 33,000 vinyl copies and follows his As You Were and Why Me? Why Not. LPs.

The record, which includes the singles Everything’s Electric, Better Days and Diamond In The Dark was released on 27th May 2022 and features the Manchester rocker surrounded by a crowd of young fans on its artwork.

Female duo and punk pop sensation Wet Leg - made up of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers - were next on the list, with their eponymous debut taking the third spot with approximately 20,000 vinyl so far.

Harry Styles's vinyl album success doesn't end there, with his 2019 release Fine Line sitting at number 29 on the list, while his 2017 self-titled debut is at number 38.

Also on the list are the likes of Fontaines D.C. with Skinty Fia, Foals with Life s Yours and Florence + The Machine with Dance Fever.

The Top 40 was also full of old classics, such as Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Nirvana’s Nevermind album, David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.

Figures were published by Official Charts on 14th July,

Harry Styles, Liam Gallagher, Wet Leg and Fontaines D.C. have some of the best selling albums on vinyl so far. Picture: Press

See the Top 40 vinyl album sales of 2022 so far:

1 HARRY'S HOUSE HARRY STYLES

2 C'MON YOU KNOW LIAM GALLAGHER

3 WET LEG WET LEG

4 SKINTY FIA FONTAINES DC

5 THE OVERLOAD YARD ACT

6 RUMOURS FLEETWOOD MAC

7 LIFE IS YOURS FOALS

8 THE TIPPING POINT TEARS FOR FEARS

9 UNLIMITED LOVE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

10 NEVERMIND NIRVANA

11 WE ARCADE FIRE

12 ANTS FROM UP THERE BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD

13 THE RISE AND FALL OF ZIGGY STARDUST DAVID BOWIE

14 THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON PINK FLOYD

15 DANCE FEVER FLORENCE & THE MACHINE

16 A LIGHT FOR ATTRACTING ATTENTION SMILE

17 AM ARCTIC MONKEYS

18 GOLD RUSH KID GEORGE EZRA

19 CRASH CHARLI XCX

20 RIBBON AROUND THE BOMB BLOSSOMS

21 DOWN BY THE RIVER THAMES LIAM GALLAGHER

22 BACK TO BLACK AMY WINEHOUSE

23 WHO CARES REX ORANGE COUNTY

24 FIX YOURSELF NOT THE WORLD WOMBATS

25 FRAGMENTS BONOBO

26 IMPERA GHOST

27 FEAR OF THE DAWN JACK WHITE

28 AMAZING THINGS DON BROCO

29 FINE LINE HARRY STYLES

30 OOCHYA STEREOPHONICS

31 FEVER DREAMS PTS 1-4 JOHNNY MARR

32 FTHC FRANK TURNER

33 = ED SHEERAN

34 GIVE ME THE FUTURE BASTILLE

35 CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST TYLER THE CREATOR

36 HUNKY DORY DAVID BOWIE

37 THE DREAM ALT-J

38 HARRY STYLES HARRY STYLES

39 OK COMPUTER RADIOHEAD

40 HOW TO LET GO SIGRID

