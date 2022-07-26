Liam Gallagher blasts fans who heckled him on flight for refusing to sign merch

Liam Gallagher has blasted fans on his flight. Picture: 1. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty 2. Twitter/Liam Gallagher

The former Oasis frontman took to Twitter to slam individuals who swore at him on a flight after he declined their requests.

Liam Gallagher has hit out at fans who verbally abused him on a flight.

The former Oasis frontman has been playing dates Down Under, but took to social media this Tuesday (26th July) to vent about being sworn at after refusing to sign merchandise for fans.

Taking to Twitter, the Everything's Electric singer wrote: "To those professional s***kbubbles who were recording me and calling me a c*** as soon as I got of a flight for not signing there stuffs your not proper fans you should be ashamed of yourselfs entitled C***Z".

See the Manchester rocker's tweet (with the naughty bits taken out) below:

Liam Gallagher tweets about rude fans on his flight. Picture: Twitter/LiamGallagher

Fans were quick to chime in on the event and defend Gallagher's right to privacy while travelling.

Jon said: "Half of em probably wanted something to put on eBay. Cringe."

Jack wrote: "Your biblical presence should be enough for them liam".

Mark, however, had a more forceful suggestion.

However, one fan disagreed... rather rudely suggesting the rocker should have just obliged.

