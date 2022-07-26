Mercury Prize 2022 Albums of the Year revealed

Sam Fender, Little Simz, Harry Styles and Wet Leg albums have all been given a Mercury Prize nod. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. Hollie Fernando 3. Press 4. Press

By Jenny Mensah

Sam Fender, Little Simz, Harry Styles, Wet leg and Self Esteem among those honoured this year. See the full list of 12 albums here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Albums of the Year have been announced.

The award - which celebrates and promotes the best of British & Irish music - has recognised 12 albums including Sam Fender's Seventeen Going Under, Little Simz's Sometimes I Might be Introvert, Yard Act's The Overload, Self Esteem's Prioritise Pleasure and Wet Leg's self-titled debut.

The winner of the Mercury Prize is awarded with a £25,000 prize.

See the Mercury Prize 2022 shortlist:

Fergus McCreadie - Forest Floor

Gwenno - Tresor

Harry Styles - Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler - For All Our Days That Tear the Heart

Joy Crookes - Skin

Kojey Radical - Reason To Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might be Introvert

Nova Twins - Supernova

Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem - Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Yard Act - The Overload

The 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW judges are: Anna Calvi – Musician & Songwriter; Annie MacManus – Broadcaster & DJ; Danielle Perry – Broadcaster & Writer; Hazel Wilde (from Lanterns on the Lake) - Musician & Songwriter; Jamie Cullum - Musician & Broadcaster; Jamz Supernova – Broadcaster & DJ; Jeff Smith - Head of Music, 6 Music & Radio 2; Lea Stonhill – Music Programmer, Radio X; Loyle Carner – Musician & Songwriter; Phil Alexander – Creative Director, Kerrang!/Contributing Editor, Mojo; Tshepo Mokoena – Music Writer & Author; Will Hodgkinson - Chief Rock & Pop Critic, The Times.

The Chair of the judging panel is Jeff Smith.

The 12 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW Albums of the Year. Picture: Press

READ MORE: Arlo Parks wins the 2021 Hyundai Mercury Prize

The judges said: " Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from. That serves as proof that British & Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock. We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways. Now comes the really hard part... choosing only one overall winner".

READ MORE: Great albums that never won the Mercury Prize