Liam Gallagher unveils Diamond In The Dark track

Liam Gallagher has unveiled a new track. Picture: Greg Williams/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has shared the latest cut to be taken from his C’MON YOU KNOW album.

Liam Gallagher has shared a new track entitled Diamond In The Dark.

The song is the latest slice to be taken from his first studio album, C’MON YOU KNOW, which is set for release this Friday 27th May.

Watch the official lyric video for the song below:

Diamond In The Dark was also performed by the Manchester rocker on Sky Arts special Liam Gallagher's 48 Hours at Rockfield, which saw him head down to the iconic Welsh studios with sons Lennon and Gene to talk about his life and career and play a selection of tracks.

The documentary also saw Liam talk about his upcoming Knebworth dates, which he revealed he'll be taking his mum Peggy to on the first night, before leaving to have a "cup of tea".

“Me mam wasn’t there last time, so she’ll be there this time and that’ll be nice," revealed the Rock N Roll Star. She’ll probably come on the first night and I’ll get off the first night, scarper and show her how professional I am."

Imagining their conversation after his first mammoth date, he continued: "Then she’ll be going, (in an Irish accent) ‘Jaysus now, I don’t know what all the fuss is about. I’m sure they're all lying Liam saying you’re up all night drinking smoking and smashing it up’.

"[I'll say] 'Mum I’m telling you, it’s f**ing terrible, the papers, giving me s*** and that. Look, I’m off stage. I’m going home with you for a cup of tea’.”

As for the gigs themselves, which mirror the era-defining Oasis gigs on the grounds in August 1996, Liam said: "It takes balls to put it on.

"I’m in touch with the fans, you know what I mean? I speak to them on a daily basis and a lotta the kids are sort of going,‘When are you gonna do Knebworth? We weren’t there, we weren’t born,’ and all that.

"I’m in tune with what they’re after, so I think it’s a good time to do it now with the Queens jubilee and that. I think it’s gonna be… if the weather holds out I think we could have a f***ing banging time... And the Queen’s cool."

Liam's string of dates will also see him play an epic homecoming show at Manchester's Etihad Stadium as well as dates in Belfast and Glasgow.

See his full string of summer gigs below:

1st June 2022 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3rd June 2022 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4th June 2022 – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT

24th June 2022 – Belfast, Ormeau Park

26th June 2022 – Glasgow, Hampden Park

27th August 2022 – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainham

Liam Gallagher's C'Mon You Know tracklist: