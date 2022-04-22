Watch the video for Liam Gallagher's Better Days single

Liam Gallagher unveils Better Days video, which was filmed on a rooftop in Manchester. Picture: YouTube/Liam Gallagher

The visuals for the lead track from Gallagher's C'Mon You Know album sees him take to a rooftop in his hometown of Manchester.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has shared the official video for his Better Days single, which he's dubbed 'the sound of the summer".

The track is billed as the lead single from Liam's upcoming album C'Mon You Know, which is set for release on 27th May 2022.

The former Oasis rocker teased he was heading down to his hometown of Manchester to shoot on a rooftop and now we can see the the finished result.

In the visuals, Liam and his band - which includes former Oasis guitarist Bonehead - perform the psychedelic-infused track while bathed in sunlight and overlooking the Manchester skyline.

Watch the official video for the single below:

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher reacts to hip replacement coverage: "Wait till I get my t**s done"

Better Days follows Everything's Electric and title track C'Mon You Know, which will all feature on his forthcoming album.

Reflecting the song’s positive spirit, Liam has announced his plans to donate all UK proceeds from the song to War Child for the rest of the year.

Rich Clarke, Head of War Child Records, says, “We could not be more grateful to Liam for his incredible, continued support for the charity. With us since the earliest days of our music-focused fundraising almost 27 years ago, Liam’s contributions have extended to putting exclusive Oasis tracks on our classic HELP and 1 Love albums to donating £1 from every ticket sold on his 2019 UK tour. Now, in these most challenging times, Liam’s generosity stretches further still, to help us reach more children living conflict around the world.”

War Child aims to protect, educate and stand up for the rights of children living through conflict, and campaigns on the root causes of conflict to help create a safer future for children in war zones across the world.

READ MORE: This footage from Liam Gallagher's first awards show proves he hasn't changed

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher is preparing to head out on mammoth live dates this summer, with gigs which include two dates at Knebworth Park on 3rd and 4th June.

Talking about how the 2022 Knebworth shows will compare to Oasis' 1996 dates at the historic grounds, Liam told Chris Moyles: "I am excited, I mean I've done it before and it was mega. The beautiful thing about it is, I couldn't remember much about the first time.

"So I get the chance to do it again. Obviously I'm older and a little bit wiser. I'm gonna milk it, really take it in. I'm buzzin', man."

Making reference to his brother Noel's famous statement during the original gigs, he added: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

"The young folk want it," he added. "They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher invites brother Noel to Knebworth gigs