Listen to Liam Gallagher's Everything's Electric single

Liam Gallagher's Everything's Electric has been released. Picture: Press

The former Oasis rocker has shared the first take to come from his third studio album C'Mon You Know, which is out on 27th May.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher has unveiled his new single Everything's Electric.

The track is the first take to come from the Manchester rocker's third studio album, C'Mon You Know, which is set for release on 27th May 2022.

Co-written by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and also featuring the Everlong rocker on the drums, the song was released on midnight on Friday 4th February.

Listen to it here:

Gallagher will perform Everything's Electric at this year's BRIT Awards ceremony, which takes place on Tuesday 8th February.

C'Mon You Know is released on 27th May 2022 and is available to pre-order now via www.liamgallagher.com

This summer will also see Liam Gallagher play his biggest solo shows to date.

After selling 160,000 tickets across two nights at Knebworth Park in a matter of hours, there will be additional outdoor shows in Manchester, Belfast and Glasgow.

See Liam Gallagher's 2022 UK Tour Dates:

1st June – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3rd June – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

4th June – Knebworth Park (SOLD OUT)

24th June - Belfast, Ormeau Park

26th June – Glasgow, Hampden Park

