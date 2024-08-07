Shirley Manson gives health update after Garbage cancel remaining 2024 dates

Shirley Manson of Garbage performs At The OVO Arena Wembley in 2024. Picture: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Shirley Manson and co were forced to cancel their dates due to an injury sustained by the frontwoman which needed surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shirley Manson has spoken out following the news of Garbage's tour dates being axed for the rest of the year after the she sustained an injury.

Taking to social media on Friday 2nd August the transatlantic outfit shared a statement, which read: "It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirley sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and "No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could.

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters.

"We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025."

No one is more crushed about this than we are. You know we would push through if we could. pic.twitter.com/1pBXqmDS6Y — Garbage (@garbage) August 1, 2024

Though it wasn't clear what the injury was, Manson made it clear to her fans that she was "crushed" over the decision and "would have pushed through" if she could.

Now the I'm Only Happy When It Rains singer has shared an update, posting a picture of her vocal chords, which she was told were "beautiful" by doctors, despite the fact she returned home feeling like a "hot mess" and suffering from laryngitis.

"I came home from tour an absolute hot mess," the 57-year-old rocker began "So broken that my poor husband had to push me through Heathrow and LAX airports in a wheelchair. I also had a dose of laryngitis and a massive cold sore on my lip. Anyway the point of this whole story is: I was freaking out that I had somehow managed to damage my vocal cords on top of everything else but yesterday I was scoped and everything is as it should be. These are my vocal cords. My doctor said they were beautiful."

Fans and fellow artists shared their support in the comments section with Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O writing: "Solid gold pipes".

Another artist named Trish Dishes wrote: "They are perfect! I’m an opera singer. I’ve been looking at some bad photos of cords for like 40 years."

One fan even suggested that the photo would make a great album cover.

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, Garbage are preparing the follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters and Manson teased that the band were on "target" to release it.

"We are in the studio as we speak, actually," she told NME back in April this year. "It’s supposed to be done by the end of May, and we’re on target. It’s amazing; we are the little engine that could but nobody ever thought would."

"Going into this next record, I feel a shift," the singer added. "I’m trying to dampen my outrage. As a society, we’ve become so beaten down and broken-hearted. I’m trying to reach for something that’s a little bigger than me, because if I don’t then I’m going to drown in my own dismay."

This year also saw Garbage release their Bleed Like Me expanded reissue on 5th April.

The album - which spawned the singles Why Do You Love Me, Bleed Like Me, Sex Is Not The Enemy and Run Baby Run - was a Top 5 hit in the UK, US and Australia when it was first released in 2005.

Garbage - Bleed Like Me

READ MORE: