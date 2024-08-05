Garbage "crushed" to cancel remaining 2024 live dates due to Shirley Manson injury

Garbage have announced fresh 2024 tour dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Shirley Manson and co have announced a string of dates for summer 2024. Find out out to buy tickets here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Garbage have cancelled their tour dates for the rest of 2024.

The Stupid Girl rockers embarked on UK & European dates this summer, playing the likes of Edinburgh's Usher Hall on 14th July and London's Wembley OVO Arena on 20th July as well as festival dates at the likes of TRNSMT 2024.

However, they have since cancelled all the remaining dates of the year due to an injury sustained by their frontwoman Shirley Manson.

Taking to social media on Friday (2nd August) the transatlantic outfit shared a statement, which read: "It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of all our remaining dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that [frontwoman] Shirley [Manson] sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and "No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could

"This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, and we apologise to our amazing fans and supportive promoters.

"We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025."

No one is more crushed about this than we are. You know we would push through if we could. pic.twitter.com/1pBXqmDS6Y — Garbage (@garbage) August 1, 2024

In the caption itself, Manson wrote: "No one is more crushed about this than I am. You know I would push through if I could."

The 57-year-old rocker previously underwent hip replacement surgery in 2016 after sustaining an injury on the band's 2026 tour.

READ MORE:

Meanwhile, Garbage are set to release the follow-up to 2021's No Gods No Masters and Manson teased that the band were on "target" to release it.

She told NME back in April: "We are in the studio as we speak, actually. It’s supposed to be done by the end of May, and we’re on target. It’s amazing; we are the little engine that could but nobody ever thought would."

"Going into this next record, I feel a shift," the singer added. "I’m trying to dampen my outrage. As a society, we’ve become so beaten down and broken-hearted. I’m trying to reach for something that’s a little bigger than me, because if I don’t then I’m going to drown in my own dismay."

This year also saw Garbage release their Bleed Like Me expanded reissue on 5th April.

The album - which spawned the singles Why Do You Love Me, Bleed Like Me, Sex Is Not The Enemy and Run Baby Run - was a Top 5 hit in the UK, US and Australia when it was first released in 2005.

Garbage - Bleed Like Me

READ MORE: