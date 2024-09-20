The 25 best Classic Rock songs of 1979

Radio X Classic Rock looks back to the era of Breakfast In America, Since You Been Gone, London Calling and Another Brick In The Wall.

The Doobie Brothers - What A Fool Believes: release date January 1979 Written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, this smooth track first appeared on Loggins' 1978 album Nighwatch, but McDonald's version with the Doobie Brothers was the bigger hit, topping the Billboard chart. The Doobie Brothers - What A Fool Believes (Official Music Video)

The Pretenders - Stop Your Sobbing: release date 12th January 1979 Chrissie Hynde's cover of the Kinks' 1964 album track was The Pretenders' debut single, which made Number 34 in the UK charts. Pretenders - Stop Your Sobbing (Official Music Video)

Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Oliver's Army: release date 2nd February 1979 Costello's comment on the Troubles in Northern Ireland was taken from his acclaimed album Armed Forces, released in January 1979. It only made Number 2 in the charts, being kept off the top by the Bee Gees' Tragedy. Elvis Costello & The Attractions - Oliver's Army

Motörhead - Overkill: release date 16th February 1979 The title track from Lemmy and co's second album made Number 39 in the charts and was their biggest hit to date. Motörhead – Overkill (Official Video)

Thin Lizzy - Waiting For An Alibi: release date 23rd February 1979 The lead single from the band's ninth studio album Black Rose: A Rock Legend, which also included a song for Phil Lynott's daughter, Sarah. Thin Lizzy - Waiting for an Alibi (Official Music Video)

Cheap Trick - I Want You To Want Me: release date April 1979 Originally from the band's 1977 album In Color, a version from Cheap Trick's landmark concert LP At Budokan became a radio hit in the UK and broke the UK Top 30. Cheap Trick - I Want You to Want Me (from Budokan!)

David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging: release date 27th April 1979 Bowie's tribute to manliness boasted an amazing video featuring Bowie playing his own female backing singers - a tribute to Berlin drag shows. David Bowie - Boys Keep Swinging (Official Video)

KISS - I Was Made For Lovin' You: release date 20th May 1979 A live favourite taken from the glam metal band's Dynasty album; it made Number 11 on the US chart, but stalled at Number 50 in the UK. Kiss - I Was Made For Lovin' You

Supertramp - Breakfast In America: released June 1979 The title track from Supertramp's biggest-selling album, which also spawned the singles Take The Long Way Home and The Logical Song. Supertramp - Breakfast In America (Official Video)

Robert Palmer - Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor Doctor): released June 1979 Written and recorded by American singer-songwriter Moon Martin, this standard was covered by British singer Palmer for his Secrets album. Robert Palmer - Bad Case Of Loving You (Doctor Doctor) [Official Video]

The Knack - My Sharona: release date 18th June 1979 The debut single from the Los Angeles power pop band topped the charts in the US and made Number 6 in the UK... but it remained The Knack's biggest hit. The Knack - My Sharona (Official Music Video)

AC/DC - Highway To Hell: release date 27th July 1979 The title track from the Aussie rock titans' sixth studio album, which was the last to feature singer Bon Scott. AC/DC - Highway to Hell (Official Video)

Nick Lowe - Cruel To Be Kind: release date 17th August 1979 Originally written for Lowe's former band Brinsley Schwarz, the song was re-recorded in 1979 for the Stiff label, making Number 12 in the UK charts. NICK LOWE - CRUEL TO BE KIND - HQ Best Version. New Audio.

Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down: release date 24th August 1979 One of five singles culled from Jeff Lynne and co's eighth album, alongside Confusion, Last Train To London, Shine A Little Love and The Diary Of Horace Wimp. Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down (Official Video)

Neil Young and Crazy Horse - Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black): release date 27th August 1979 The apocalyptic final track of Young's Rust Never Sleeps album, which effectively invented the Grunge genre a decade early. Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black) (2016 Remaster)

Rainbow - Since You Been Gone: release date 31st August 1979 A fine rock classic with a fine rock vocal from Graham Bonnet, this is a cover of a Russ Ballard song, originally recorded for his 1976 album, Winning. Rainbow - Since You've Been Gone

The Police - Message In A Bottle: release date 7th September 1979 The lead single from the trio's second album was the first of the band's five Number 1 singles. The Police - Message In A Bottle (Official Music Video)

Eagles - Heartache Tonight: release date 18th September 1979 Another US chart topper for the country rock masters, taken from their album The Long Run. Heartache Tonight (2013 Remaster)

Fleetwood Mac - Tusk: release date 21st September 1979 The title track from the band's follow-up to the huge Rumours album enlisted the help of the University of Southern California's Trojan Marching Band. Fleetwood Mac - Tusk (Official Music Video)

Queen - Crazy Little Thing Called Love: release date 12th October 1979 Composed by Freddie Mercury while in the bath in a Munich hotel, this rock 'n' roll pastiche topped the Billboard charts in the US, but was kept off the top by Dr Hook's When You're In Love With A Beautiful Woman. Queen - Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Official Video)

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - Don't Do Me Like That: release date 5th November 1979 Taken from the album Damn The Torpedoes, this track made Number 10 in the USA's Billboard chart. Don't Do Me Like That

Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall Part 2: release date 23rd November 1979 Taken from the band's concept album about alienation, The Wall, this was the last Number 1 of the 1970s and the first of the 80s, taking the top spot for five weeks. Pink Floyd - Another Brick In The Wall, Part Two (Official Music Video)

Blondie - Union City Blue: release date 23rd November 1979 The second single from the Eat To The Beat album was inspired by singer Debbie Harry's part in the film Union City, released in 1980. Blondie - Union City Blue (Official Music Video)

Joe Jackson - It's Different For Girls: release date 30th November 1979 Taken from the singer-songwriter's album I'm The Man, this was Jackon's biggest hit, peaking at Number 5 in the UK. Joe Jackson - It's Different For Girls