Doves discuss touring without Jimi Goodwin, mental health and support from fans

Doves talk touring without Jimi Goodwin & mental health

By Jenny Mensah

Jez and Andy Williams discussed with Radio X's Dan O'Connell how they are 'learning to deal with the cards they're given'.

Doves have opened up about the return to the stage without Jimi Goodwin and the immense support they've had from their fans.

Jez and Andy Williams spoke to Radio X this week about everything from their new album Constellations for the Lonely, to their vocalist's mental health and their first full UK tour in 15 years.

The band will embark on live dates without Goodwin this year as he steps back to focus on his mental health and the brothers remarked on how the experience has been so far.

"We're learning to deal with the cards we've been given so to speak," said drummer Andy. "And we're survivors".

Jez added: "You never know what the response is going to be, but everyone's been amazing. And we've been properly upfront about it as well. Just been honest. You know, Jimi's got stuff to work on and he's not out the woods yet. He's very much with us in spirit and this decision was made by the three of us with Jimi included."

Doves discuss touring without Jimi Goodwin with Radio X's Dan O'Connell. Picture: Brian Stevens/ Radio X

On bringing the topic of mental health to the fore and why they wanted to be totally transparent about the nature of their shows, Andy reflected: "Jimi's always been open about it and we're trying to carry that through in terms of being very clear that he's not on tour with us. It's us doing it. We don't want anyone going and being disappointed he's not there, so we've just been very open about it and talk... about what we've all been through."

On the response to their trio of live shows last year as well as the appetite for their 2025 tour, Jez gushed: "The response has been really good and I think people have really appreciated the honesty."

Doves 2025 kick off their headline tour dates at Glasgow's SWG3 on Tuesday 25th February and play a much-anticipated homecoming date at Manchester, Aviva Studios, home of Factory International on Friday 7th March.

The Black and White Town outfit will also headline Wychwood Festival 2025, which takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse from 30th May - 1st June - joining Shed Seven and James at the top of the bill.

Doves' Constellations For The Lonely 2025 UK tour dates:

Tue 25th Feb – Glasgow, SWG3

Wed 26th Feb – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

Thu 27th Feb – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Sat 1st Mar – Leeds, Beckett SU

Sun 2nd Mar – Sheffield, Leadmill

Tue 4th Mar – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Fri 7th Mar – Manchester, Aviva Studios, home of Factory International

Sun 8th Mar – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 10th Mar – Nottingham, Rock City

Tue 11th Mar – Norwich, Waterfront

Thu 13th Mar – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri 14th Mar – Bristol, SWX

Sat 15th Mar – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Mon 17th Mar – Brighton, Chalk

Tue 18th Mar – Oxford, O2 Academy

The tour will of course support the band's sixth studio album, Constellations for the Lonely, which is released on 14th February, includes lead single Renegade and new track Cold Dreaming.

Speaking about cinematic influence on Renegade, Jez told Dan O'Connell: "It was kind of our version of trying to put Manchester in a futuristic kind of film. So, very Blade Runner."

"We're big, big fans of certain composers for films, so it's nice to get a little nod in there,' he went on. "When we were kids and we first saw Blade Runner, the original I should say, it had that impact on us. It's never left us, so it's great to actually get that into a song.".

Though they've admitted their songs can be very dark and emotive, they hope they also offer a sense of escape for their fans.

"You want it to sort of have that escapism," Jez added. "Life can be tough, so when we were writing it we found it was our escape from our reality, so it's nice to think people can escape their world for a bit."

Doves' Constellations For The Lonely album artwork. Picture: Press

On the influences behind latest single Cold Dreaming, Jez said: "There's always been a bit of Belearic in our music. I'd like to think we've taken that vibe with us as well."

"We loved that period of music in the '70s, that psychedelic soul," Andy added. "That was our pop. There's a song called Les Fleurs [by Minnie Riperton]. That was an inspiration."

Doves - Constellations For The Lonely tracklisting:

Cold Dreaming In The Butterfly House Strange Weather A Drop In The Ocean Last Year’s Man Stupid Schemes Saint Teresa Orlando Southern Bell

