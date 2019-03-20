Bands with siblings: brothers and sisters in groups
20 March 2019, 12:25 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 12:48
Musical happy families, or sibling rivalry? From Oasis to The Kinks, here are the most famous groups featuring brothers and sisters.
Biffy Clyro: Ben and James Johnston
Twin brothers James (bass) and Ben (drums) were both born on 25 April 1980. Together with their mate Simon Neil, they make up Scotland's greatest rock trio.
Haim: Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim
The three sisters from San Fernando, Los Angeles, made waves in 2013 with their debut album Days Are Gone.
Kings Of Leon - Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill
Three brothers in one band, plus cousin Cameron. They all seem to get along, too. Which is nice.
Arcade Fire - Win and William Butler
Not only are the Butler brothers in Arcade Fire, but Win's wife, Regine Chassagne, is in the line-up, too.
Doves: Jez and Andy Williams
The twin Williams brothers performed guitar and drums duties for the Manchester band and set up their own project (minus bassist and singer Jimi Goodwin) as Black Rivers.
Oasis: Noel and Liam Gallagher
It was Liam's band. But Liam asked Noel to join. Noel said he'd join if the rest of them did what he told them to do. Superstardom beckoned. Paul Gallagher is their older brother. Paul was not in Oasis.
The Kinks: Ray and Dave Davies
Ray was the songwriter, but Dave was the guitarist who effectively invented heavy metal with his raw, fuzzy sound. The girls liked Dave, too. The pair fought bitterly throughout their time with The Kinks, but despite Dave recently describing his relationship with Ray as "toxic”, Ray claims that the band have got back together for a new album. Who’d have thunk it?
The Breeders - Kim and Kelley Deal
Kim Deal's twin sister Kelley was originally in the frame to join the Pixies, but it wasn't until the second Breeders album, Last Splash, that the pair finally recorded together. Kelley is older by 11 minutes.
Radiohead - Colin and Jonny Greenwood
Older brother Colin plays bass, while younger brother Jonny takes on guitar and keyboard duties.
Jet - Nic and Chris Cester
Frontman Nic is the frontman and songwriter, while younger brother Chris is on drums.
First Aid Kit - Johanna and Klara Söderberg
The Swedish sisters are currently one of our favourite bands, thanks to their gentle brand of folk.
AC/DC - Malcolm and Angus Young
Malcolm Young and younger brother Angus formed the Aussie powerhouse in 1973. Native Glaswegians, both Malcolm and Angus played guitar, but Angus is always the one dressed as a schoolboy. Malcolm sadly died in November 2017, aged 64.
Orbital - Phil and Paul Hartnoll
Originally recording under the name DS Building Contractors, the Kent duo took their name from the M25 motorway and became one of UK dance music's biggest acts.
The Stooges - Ron and Scott Asheton
The band that propelled Iggy Pop to fame was the brainchild of the Asheton brothers - Ron on guitar and Scott "Rock Action" Asheton on drums. Both are sadly now no longer with us: Ron died in 2009 and Scott in March 2014.