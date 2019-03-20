Bands with siblings: brothers and sisters in groups

Musical happy families, or sibling rivalry? From Oasis to The Kinks, here are the most famous groups featuring brothers and sisters.

  1. Biffy Clyro: Ben and James Johnston

    Biffy Clyro
    Biffy Clyro. Picture: Austin Hargrave/Warner Bros

    Twin brothers James (bass) and Ben (drums) were both born on 25 April 1980. Together with their mate Simon Neil, they make up Scotland's greatest rock trio.

  2. Haim: Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim

    Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim of Haim at the Alt 98.7 FM's Summer Camp held at the Queen Mary Events Park on August 19, 2017 in Long Beach, CA
    Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim of Haim at the Alt 98.7 FM's Summer Camp held at the Queen Mary Events Park on August 19, 2017 in Long Beach, CA. Picture: Sipa USA/SIPA USA/PA Images

    The three sisters from San Fernando, Los Angeles, made waves in 2013 with their debut album Days Are Gone.

  3. Kings Of Leon - Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill

    Caleb Followill, Matthew Followill, Nathan Followill, and Jared Followill of band Kings Of Leon pose at a studio session on August 18, 2003 at the Sheraton Hotel, in Sunnyvale, California.
    Caleb Followill, Matthew Followill, Nathan Followill, and Jared Followill of band Kings Of Leon pose at a studio session on August 18, 2003 at the Sheraton Hotel, in Sunnyvale, California. Picture: Maurits Sillem/Getty Images

    Three brothers in one band, plus cousin Cameron. They all seem to get along, too. Which is nice.

  4. Arcade Fire - Win and William Butler

    Arcade Fire
    Arcade Fire. Picture: Mary Ellen Matthews/Press

    Not only are the Butler brothers in Arcade Fire, but Win's wife, Regine Chassagne, is in the line-up, too.

  5. Doves: Jez and Andy Williams

    Andy Williams, Jimi Goodwin and Jez Williams of Doves
    Andy Williams, Jimi Goodwin and Jez Williams of Doves. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty Images

    The twin Williams brothers performed guitar and drums duties for the Manchester band and set up their own project (minus bassist and singer Jimi Goodwin) as Black Rivers.

  6. Oasis: Noel and Liam Gallagher

    Liam Gallagher with Noel Gallagher behind, of Oasis posed in The Netherlands in 1994.
    Liam Gallagher with Noel Gallagher behind, of Oasis posed in The Netherlands in 1994. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty Images

    It was Liam's band. But Liam asked Noel to join. Noel said he'd join if the rest of them did what he told them to do. Superstardom beckoned. Paul Gallagher is their older brother. Paul was not in Oasis.

  7. The Kinks: Ray and Dave Davies

    Ray and Dave Davies of The Kinks, 20th January 1976.
    Ray and Dave Davies of The Kinks, 20th January 1976. Picture: Michael Putland/Getty Images

    Ray was the songwriter, but Dave was the guitarist who effectively invented heavy metal with his raw, fuzzy sound. The girls liked Dave, too. The pair fought bitterly throughout their time with The Kinks, but despite Dave recently describing his relationship with Ray as "toxic”, Ray claims that the band have got back together for a new album. Who’d have thunk it?

  8. The Breeders - Kim and Kelley Deal

    Kim and Kelley Deal of The Breeders perform at the 2008 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
    Kim and Kelley Deal of The Breeders perform at the 2008 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Picture: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

    Kim Deal's twin sister Kelley was originally in the frame to join the Pixies, but it wasn't until the second Breeders album, Last Splash, that the pair finally recorded together. Kelley is older by 11 minutes.

  9. Radiohead - Colin and Jonny Greenwood

    Radiohead: Colin Greenwood, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Phil Selway, Ed O’Brien
    Radiohead: Colin Greenwood, Jonny Greenwood, Thom Yorke, Phil Selway, Ed O’Brien. Picture: Alex Lake/Press

    Older brother Colin plays bass, while younger brother Jonny takes on guitar and keyboard duties.

  10. Jet - Nic and Chris Cester

    Jet: Cameron Muncey, Chris Cester, Doug Armstrong and Nic Cester of Jet in October 2002.
    Jet: Cameron Muncey, Chris Cester, Doug Armstrong and Nic Cester of Jet in October 2002. Picture: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images

    Frontman Nic is the frontman and songwriter, while younger brother Chris is on drums.

  11. First Aid Kit - Johanna and Klara Söderberg

    First Aid Kit: Klara and Johanna Söderberg
    First Aid Kit: Klara and Johanna Söderberg. Picture: Press/Coda Agency

    The Swedish sisters are currently one of our favourite bands, thanks to their gentle brand of folk.

  12. AC/DC - Malcolm and Angus Young

    AC/DC in 1979: Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd, Angus Young and Bon Scott
    AC/DC in 1979: Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams, Phil Rudd, Angus Young and Bon Scott. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    Malcolm Young and younger brother Angus formed the Aussie powerhouse in 1973. Native Glaswegians, both Malcolm and Angus played guitar, but Angus is always the one dressed as a schoolboy. Malcolm sadly died in November 2017, aged 64.

  13. Orbital - Phil and Paul Hartnoll

    Paul Hartnoll and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital at he Big Chill Music Festival in 2009
    Paul Hartnoll and Phil Hartnoll of Orbital at he Big Chill Music Festival in 2009. Picture: Tony Woolliscroft/Getty Images

    Originally recording under the name DS Building Contractors, the Kent duo took their name from the M25 motorway and became one of UK dance music's biggest acts.

  14. The Stooges - Ron and Scott Asheton

    The Stooges in 1969: Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton, Dave Alexander and Iggy Pop
    The Stooges in 1969: Scott Asheton, Ron Asheton, Dave Alexander and Iggy Pop. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

    The band that propelled Iggy Pop to fame was the brainchild of the Asheton brothers - Ron on guitar and Scott "Rock Action" Asheton on drums. Both are sadly now no longer with us: Ron died in 2009 and Scott in March 2014.

