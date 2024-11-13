Doves announce Constellations For The Lonely 2025 UK Tour & first Manchester show in 15 years

Doves have announced three intimate dates. Picture: Brian Stevens

Andy and Jez Williams will take the lead for Doves's tour, which includes their first live Manchester date in 15 years.

DOVES have announced a string of tour dates for next year.

After announcing intimate dates in Stoke, Birkenhead and Hebden Bridge, the Manchester band will return to the stage next year for their Constellations For The Lonely 2025 UK Tour.

As with their trio of sold-out 2024 dates, the Black and White Town outfit will embark on the dates without their frontman Jimi Goodwin.

The new shows will also see Doves play a hometown show in Manchester for the first time in 15 years, heading to the city's Aviva Studios on Friday 7th March as well as making their return to London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday 13th March.

Tickets for Doves' Constellations For The Lonely 2025 Tour go on sale via www.dovesofficial.com on Thursday 21st November at 9.30 am.

Andy and Jez Williams will perform on each of the upcoming tour dates with an expanded live band, which will include longstanding friend, Nathan Sudders on bass, who has performed with Elbow, Nadina Shah and King Creosote and multi-instrumentalist, Jake Evans, who was a touring member of Jimi Goodwin’s own band and joined Bernard Sumner as a member of Bad Lieutenant. Long-standing touring keyboard player, Martin Rebelski, will continue on with the band.

They promise to play hits from across their career-spanning set, including live favourites and their greatest hits.

See Doves' Constellations For The Lonely 2025 UK Tour:

Tue 25th Feb – Glasgow, SWG3

Wed 26th Feb – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

Thu 27th Feb – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

Sat 1st Mar – Leeds, Beckett SU

Sun 2nd Mar – Sheffield, Leadmill

Tue 4th Mar – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Fri 7th Mar – Manchester, Aviva Studios, home of Factory International

Sun 8th Mar – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mon 10th Mar – Nottingham, Rock City

Tue 11th Mar – Norwich, Waterfront

Thu 13th Mar – London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Fri 14th Mar – Bristol, SWX

Sat 15th Mar – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Mon 17th Mar – Brighton, Chalk

Tue 18th Mar – Oxford, O2 Academy

When the band first announced their live return in 2024, they released a statement, which read: "We were beyond heartbroken to have missed out on touring our last record ‘The Universal Want’ one that we are still really proud of, but Jimi’s health came first. Jimi is irreplaceable but, with his blessing, we’re going to be able to play the songs from ‘The Universal Want,‘ Constellations For The Lonely’ and others on stage. As you know, vocal duties are shared on all our albums and we, Jez and Andy, will be taking on this role on the upcoming live dates.

"Recording is one thing but, we are compelled to play live, we always were, and not being able to do so has affected us all, personally, in ways we couldn’t have imagined. We’ll have some extremely talented friends with us to make the shows go off as Doves shows always did. It’s exciting to be starting off in really intimate venues, going back to our roots.”

“It’s wild to think of a Doves show I might be watching instead of hitting the stage for,” Goodwin added, “but life just hasn’t led us all to the same place. I am doing so much better, taking looking after myself seriously and making music every day, but for now I just can’t commit to a lengthy tour. I need to work and trust in the process of my recovery. I am fully committed to it and right now it’s not compatible with a mad, city-to-city schedule.

"‘Constellations For The Lonely’ is an album we’re all immensely proud of and we feel we’ve pulled it out of the hat again. It’s gonna sound insane when it gets let off the leash. All my love and respect to Andy, Jez, Rebelski and the new boys for taking it to you, our people. Please give them all your support and enjoy the shows!”

See Doves' November 2024 dates below:

Wednesday 27th November – Stoke, Sugarmill

Thursday 28th November – Birkenhead, Future Yard

Friday 29th November – Hebden Bridge, Hebden Bridge Trades Club

The news of more live dates comes after the band announced the details of their sixth studio album, Constellations For The Lonely, out on Friday 14th February 2025.

From the record comes its first single, Renegade, which marked the first new music from the band in over four years.

Watch the visuals for the majestic new single below:

Doves - Renegade

The band's drummer, vocalist and co-songwriter, Andy Williams says of the song: “Looking at everyone’s lives over recent years, and considering the news at the moment, Renegade feels a lot more loaded in retrospect. We wanted to go for a dystopian feel, thinking about Manchester itself over the next century or so. A totally imaginary thing… ‘Blade Runner’ set in our home city.”

Doves' Constellations For The Lonely album artwork. Picture: Press

Constellations For The Lonely follows 2000's Lost Souls, The Last Broadcast (2002), Some Cities (2005), Kingdom of Rust (2009) and The Universal Want (2020).

The album was written, recorded and produced by Doves between locations in Greater Manchester, North Wales and Cheshire with additional production from long-term collaborator, Dan Austin.

Released on multiple formats, including standard and special edition vinyl, CD, cassette and digital, the record is set for release on 14th February 2025.

Pre-order Dove's forthcoming album here.

Doves - Constellations For The Lonely tracklisting: