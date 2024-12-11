Wychwood Festival 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

11 December 2024, 18:05 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 18:31

Shed Seven, Doves and James will headline Wychwood 2025
Shed Seven, Doves and James will headline Wychwood 2025. Picture: James Edmond/Alamy, Brian Stevens, Elly Lucas

By Jenny Mensah

The Cheltenham Festival has added Shed Seven and Doves to previously announced headliners James.

Wychwood Festival has shared its line-up for 2025.

The Cheltenham event, which takes place from 30th May – 1st June next year, will play host to James, Shed Seven and Doves as headliners.

Also confirmed on the bill are Public Service Broadcasting, The Zutons, Scouting For Girls, The Magic Numbers and more.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy tickets.

Wychwood Festival
Wychwood Festival returns in 2025. Picture: Press

When does Wychwood Festival 2025 take place?

Wychwood Festival will take place from 30th May – 1st June 2025 at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Who's headlining Wychwood Festival 2025?

  • Shed Seven
  • Doves
  • James

Who's on the Wychwood Festival 2025 line-up?

  • Shed Seven - HEADLINERS
  • Doves - HEADLINERS
  • James - HEADLINERS
  • Public Service Broadcasting
  • The Zutons
  • The Lottery Winners
  • Daniel Bedingfield
  • Fisherman's Friends
  • Ibibio Sound Machine
  • Scouting For Girls
  • Songhoy Blues
  • The Magic Numbers
  • Gentleman's Dub Club
  • Goldie Lookin Chain
  • The Bug Club
  • Dub Catalyst
  • Home Counties
  • Doreen Doreen
  • The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican
  • Roving Crows
  • P.E with Joe Wicks
  • The Smyths
  • Barrioke
  • The Beatles Dub Club
  • The Ogretones
  • Witney Social Club
  • DJ Carlton (Temps Rising)

... and many more to be announced

How to buy tickets to Wychwood Festival 2025?

Tickets for both day and weekend entry to Wychwood Festival 2025 are on sale now via: wychwoodfestival.com.

