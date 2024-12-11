Wychwood Festival 2025: Headliners, line-up, tickets & more

Shed Seven, Doves and James will headline Wychwood 2025. Picture: James Edmond/Alamy, Brian Stevens, Elly Lucas

By Jenny Mensah

The Cheltenham Festival has added Shed Seven and Doves to previously announced headliners James.

Wychwood Festival has shared its line-up for 2025.

The Cheltenham event, which takes place from 30th May – 1st June next year, will play host to James, Shed Seven and Doves as headliners.

Also confirmed on the bill are Public Service Broadcasting, The Zutons, Scouting For Girls, The Magic Numbers and more.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far and how to buy tickets.

Wychwood Festival returns in 2025. Picture: Press

When does Wychwood Festival 2025 take place?

Wychwood Festival will take place from 30th May – 1st June 2025 at Cheltenham Racecourse.

Who's headlining Wychwood Festival 2025?

Shed Seven

Doves

James

Who's on the Wychwood Festival 2025 line-up?

Shed Seven - HEADLINERS

Doves - HEADLINERS

James - HEADLINERS

Public Service Broadcasting

The Zutons

The Lottery Winners

Daniel Bedingfield

Fisherman's Friends

Ibibio Sound Machine

Scouting For Girls

Songhoy Blues

The Magic Numbers

Gentleman's Dub Club

Goldie Lookin Chain

The Bug Club

Dub Catalyst

Home Counties

Doreen Doreen

The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

Roving Crows

P.E with Joe Wicks

The Smyths

Barrioke

The Beatles Dub Club

The Ogretones

Witney Social Club

DJ Carlton (Temps Rising)

... and many more to be announced

How to buy tickets to Wychwood Festival 2025?

Tickets for both day and weekend entry to Wychwood Festival 2025 are on sale now via: wychwoodfestival.com.

