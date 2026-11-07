Looking to start a collection of the finest music to hail from Greater Manchester? Here’s where to begin.

Oasis - Definitely Maybe: release date 29th August 1994 Burnage-raised lads Liam and Noel Gallagher reinvented Manchester music for a new generation - classic guitar riffs, anthemic choruses and down-to-earth lyrics. Just look at the track listing: Live Forever, Shakermaker, Rock ’N’ Roll Star, Supersonic, Cigarettes And Alcohol… it’s a Mancunian masterpiece. Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover. Picture: Press

The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses: release date 2nd May 1989 A defiant, understated album that set the template for the next decade in guitar music. Part indie rock, part psychedelic tribute and part dancefloor wonder, it’s a brilliant mix of influences that is pure Manchester. Look at those songs: I Wanna Be Adored, She Bangs The Drums, Made Of Stone, I Am The Resurrection… The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses album cover. Picture: Press

The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead: release date 16th June 1986 Morrissey’s state of the nation address appeared slap bang in the middle of the Margaret Thatcher era and while the political bite has been lost with the passage of time, the honest emotion of I Know It’s Over and Never Had No One Ever jostles with the whimsy of Cemetry Gates, Vicar In A Tutu and the bleakly humorous There Is A Light That Never Goes Out. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead album cover. Picture: Press

Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures: release date 15th June 1979 Never mind one of the best Manchester albums, this is one of the best albums ever, full stop. The sound of the old industrial city crumbling away as the 70s turned to the 80s, Unknown Pleasures is claustrophobic and insular while at the same time being uplifting and liberating. A unique sound-world in 40 minutes. Joy Division - Unknown Pleasures album cover. Picture: Press

New Order - Power, Corruption And Lies: release date 2nd May 1983 Shaking off the associations with their previous incarnation as Joy Division, New Order ditched the gloom of their debut album Movement and embraced technology for a very Mancunian blend of dancefloor synthpop and indie rock. New Order - Power, Corruption And Lies album cover. Picture: Press

Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid: release date 17th March 2008 Guy Garvey and his band from Bury had been releasing affecting, emotional albums since 2001, but it was their fourth outing that caught the public’s imagination and won the Mercury Prize that year. The Bones Of You, Grounds For Divorce and The Bones Of You all capture Garvey’s fragile voice and heartfelt lyrics perfectly. Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid album cover. Picture: Press

Inspiral Carpets - Life: release date 23rd April 1990 After a series of succesful EPs, Oldham’s finest proponents of 60s-tinged garage rock made this confident album of well-crafted tunes featuring Clint Boon’s distinctive Farfisa organ. Best bit: the everyday drama of This Is How It Feels. Inspiral Carpets - Life album cover. Picture: Press

Oasis - (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Release date 2nd October 1995 One of the biggest-selling British records of all time, this was Noel Gallagher at his songwriting peak. The raw innocence of Definitely Maybe has been replaced by confidence and swagger, with the songs getting deeper and more personal - see Don’t Look Back In Anger, Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall for details. Oasis - (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? album cover. Picture: Press

Johnny Marr - The Messenger: release date 25th February 2013 After spending the best part of two decades being the world’s greatest sideman, Marr finally committed himself to recording a proper solo album and the result was an upbeat series of great tunes. Upstarts crackles with punk vigour, while New Town Velocity is a wistful look back at his Wythenshawe upbringing. Marr surprised the world by being a pretty good vocalist,too! Johnny Marr - The Messenger album cover. Picture: Press

Happy Mondays - Bummed: release date 21st November 1988 Indie rock morphed from fashionable lads with guitars into a loping, shuffling, dancing beast as the club scene became ever more influential in Britain, and Happy Mondays were at the cutting edge of the changeover. Joy Division producer Martin Hannett manned the controls for this spiky piece of gnarly funk, with tunes like Do It Better and Wrote For Luck showcasing Little Hulton-born Shaun Ryder’s quirky worldview. Happy Mondays - Bummed album cover. Picture: Press

Courteeners - St Jude: release date 7th April 2008 The pubs and clubs of Manchester gave birth to the unique worldview of Middleton's greatest son Liam Fray, who captures the loves, laughter and tears of the region with some keenly-observed songs. Not Ninteen Forever is the big hit, but this assured debut also includes the favourites Cavorting, What Took You So Long, No You Didn’t No You Don’t and Fallowfield Hillbilly. Courteeners - St Jude album cover. Picture: Press

Everything Everything - Get To Heaven: release date 22nd June 2015 One of Manchester’s best bands of the Noughties, 2015’s Get To Heaven sums up the tensions of modern life via some slick art rock. Distant Past is an angular plea for the simpler life, Regret is a twisted take on Motown and Spring/Summer/Winter/Dread is fascinating funk pop. It should have won the Mercury Prize! Everything Everything - Get To Heaven album cover. Picture: Press

James - Laid: release date 27th September 1993 The band’s fifth album saw them team up with influential producer Brian Eno and the collaboration saw James’s music mature and grow. The title track is a memorable character study, Say Something is worthy of The Smiths at their finest and Sometimes is emotional in a particularly Mancunian way. James - Laid album artwork. Picture: Press

Buzzcocks - Love Bites: release date 22nd September 1978 Manchester took punk to its heart and Buzzcocks were one of the first bands to release an indie EP. For many, their artistic peak was the second album, issued in the autumn of 1978. Founder member Howard Devoto had moved on, leaving the late, great Pete Shelley to front the band for the classic Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've and other kitchen sink dramas like Nostalgia and Sixteen Again. Buzzcocks - Love Bites album cover. Picture: Press

Electronic - Electronic: release date 28th May 1991 With The Smiths no more and New Order on hiatus, Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner joined forces for a Mancunian supergroup. Rather than creating a wall of riffs, the two guitarists celebrated their love for synthpop with an eclectic record of compelling hits including Get The Message and Feel Every Beat. If you get the special edition, you also get the excellent Getting Away With It, too. Electronic - Electronic album cover. Picture: Press

Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeest: release date 26th June 2000 Damon Gough was born in Bedfordshire but grew up in Bolton and the Northerness shines through on this excellent collection. Once Around The Block is a great entry point, but the whole album was skilful enough to win the 2000 Mercury Music Prize. Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeest album cover. Picture: Press

Blossoms - Blossoms: release date 5th August 2016 The Next Generation. Hailing from Stockport in Greater Manchester, Blossoms have mastered synth-laden pop. Their debut album from 2016 is a string of instant classics: Charlemagne, Blown Rose, At Most A Kiss... they're all keenly-crafted songs that tell 21st Century stories with a nod to the 1980s. Blossoms debut album cover. Picture: Press

808 State - 90: release date 4th December 1989 Manchester embraced the house music revolution and electronica pioneers 808 State were one of the first British acts to release an album influenced by the Chicago acid movement. Their peak was the classic 12” Pacific State: chilled-out beats, electronic bird sounds and synth-sax made it a Hacienda favourite. The rest of the album is a great snapshot of Manchester’s club scene during the Second Summer Of Love. 808 State - 90 album cover. Picture: Press

The Fall - The Frenz Experiment: release date 29th February 1988 The peak of The Fall's brief flirtation with the mainstream, this is Broughton-born Mark E. Smith at his most accessible - with wife Brix on guitar, the record includes the Kinks cover Victoria, Carry Bag Man and the brilliantly-titled Oswald Defence Lawyer. The Fall - The Frenz Experiment. Picture: Press

Doves - The Last Broadcast: release date 29th April 2002 Moving into the Mancunian suburbs with the dark sound of the Cheshire peaks and plains, courtesy of Wilmslow’s Doves. The trio of Jimi Goodwin and Jez and Andy Williams concocted this melancholy record with moments of pure pop brilliance in There Goes The Fear and Pounding. Doves - The Last Broadcast album cover. Picture: Press

Morrissey - You Are The Quarry: release date 17th May 2004 Old Trafford-born Steven Patrick Morrissey made an impressive comeback with his seventh solo album from 2004. Singles include Irish Blood, English Heart, First Of The Gang To Die and Let Me Kiss You. While his post-Smiths career has had its ups and downs, his place as a Mancunian poet is assured. Morrissey - You Are The Quarry album cover. Picture: Press

The Chameleons - Script Of The Bridge: release date 8th August 1983 Manchester's best-kept secret? Formed in Middleton by Mark Burgess, Reg Smithies and Dave Fielding, The Chameleons threatened to become world-beaters, but their music didn't quite cut through at the time, while countless other bands from Editors to Interpol have been influenced by their choppy dual guitar attack and romantic songrwriting. Songs on their debut include Up the Down Escalator, As High As You Can Go" and A Person Isn't Safe Anywhere These Days. The Chameleons - Script Of The Bridge album cover. Picture: Press

New Order - Technique: release date 30th January 1989 Manchester loved to go clubbing, so when New Order headed to Ibiza to record their new album, the Balaearic beats were deeply embedded in the new tunes. That’s not to say the classic guitar rock sound was still there - Peter Hook’s bass is as mournful as ever on some bittersweet songs. New Order - Technique album cover. Picture: Press

Joy Division - Closer: release date 18th July 1980 How do you follow-up a masterpiece? Joy Div’s second album was released after the death of singer Ian Curtis, which makes this a gloomy postscript to a brief career, but the synth-laden second side hints at the direction New Order would take. Joy Division - Closer album cover. Picture: Press