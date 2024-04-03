Blink 182's Travis Barker launches tattoo aftercare collection

Travis Barker of Blink 182 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Picture: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

The Blink 182 drummer has launched a new product for taking care of inkings on his Barker Wellness brand.

Travis Barker has launched his own tattoo aftercare collection.

The Blink-182 drummer - who has a huge inkings all over his body - has introduced his own range to help heal and care for tattoo, calling it the "natural next step" for his Barker Wellness brand.

The All The Small Things drummer said in a statement to Women's Wear Daily: "Given my love for tattoos, the launch of the Tattoo Aftercare Collection was the natural next step for Barker Wellness.

“I’m excited to provide tattoo enthusiasts with products that reflect both my passion for clean wellness products and my understanding of the art of tattooing.

"These products offer the best care for your ink, ensuring optimal healing, vibrancy and longevity."

See the products below:

Travis Barker's Tattoo Balm and Butter. Picture: barkerwellness.com

The One More Time drummer continued: "I can’t wait for people to experience the difference with Barker Wellness and hope this collection empowers people to express themselves through body art.”

The collection includes a Tattoo Aftercare Balm to help with healing, which is priced at $22 (£17.52), as well as a Tattoo Butter for $20 (£15.93) to moisturise the skin while enhancing the vibrancy of the ink.

The Blink rocker's latest venture comes after he released a series of CBD products and he collaborated with his wife Kourtney Kardashian on bath and beauty products back in 2022.

Meanwhile, Blink 182 - completed by the band's co-founders Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge - made good on their South American dates, where they played the likes of Lolapalooza Chili, Argentina, and Brazil as well as Estéreo Picnic 2024 in Colombia, Asunciónico 2024 in Paraguay and Estadio San Marcos in Lima, Peru.

The trio are set for four dates at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico before they head back to US soil and continue their live shows with a gig at the Kia Center in Orlando Florida this month.

Last year already saw the band make their return on UK soil, with their classic line-up playing a duo of dates at The O2, London on 11th and 12th October.

Fans hoping to see the band again soon are in luck, with the Dance With Me rockers returning to this side of the pond to play headline sets at Reading & Leeds 2024.

Blink 182 perform One More Time at The O2, London

Visit www.blink182.com for their full list of dates this year.