Blink-182, Catfish & The Bottlemen, Liam Gallagher for Reading & Leeds 2024

Reading and Leeds headliners include Liam Gallagher, Blink-182, Catfish & The Bottlemen and more. Picture: Press

Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey and Gerry Cinnamon will also perform at next August's twin festivals.

By Radio X

Reading and Leeds Festivals have announced their 2024 line-up - and as rumoured, Blink-182 are one of the SIX headliners playing over the weekend across the two locations.

Blink's appearance is being tagged a "2024 UK festival exclusive" and will see the trio make a return to Reading & Leeds after a decade with their new album One More Time.

Topping the bill beside the pop-punk trio will be Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again.. and Gerry Cinnamon.

Making a return to live performance for the first time in three years are the other headliners to be confirmed, Catfish & The Bottlemen.

READING & LEEDS 2024 YOUR FIRST 10 NAMES ARE HERE 🙌 🎉⁰⁰@barclaycarduk & @threeuk customers get exclusive presale access from 8.30am on Tuesday 28th November.⁰⁰R&L loyalty presale starts 8:30am Wednesday 29th November.⁰⁰General sale starts 8:30am Thursday 30th November 🙌… — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) November 23, 2023

Gallagher said of the announcement: “I’m gonna be playing Reading & Leeds the most RnR festivals we have left in the UK. Be there or be square", while Cinnamon said: “Reading and Leeds. Last time was absolutely f**king bananas. Was first gig straight out of lockdown, heavy emotional. Headlining now so we’ll take it up another level again. Buzzing to be back."

Also announced today are the artists Raye, Skrillex, Spiritbox and Digga D. More acts will be announced in due course.

Weekend and day tickets go on general sale at 08:30am on Thursday 30 November from www.readingfestival.com/tickets and www.leedsfestival.com/tickets.

Existing Barclaycard and Three customers have a special pre-sale which starts at 8:30am on Tuesday 28th November.