Blink-182's Mark Hoppus says he's "cancer free"

The bassist shared the news that he's in remission after a successful course of chemotherapy.

Blink 182 bassist Mark Hoppus shared some excellent news last night, revealing that he is now "cancer free".

After completing a course of chemotherapy, the treatment was confirmed as successful by his oncologist.

Hoppus was diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year, the same form of cancer his mum battled and beat. He shared the news with his followers back in June.

He took to social media soon after to share the latest development, hoping he'll be "back to normal" by the end of the year:

“Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

The post goes on to say: "[I] still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

When he first announced his diagnosis, Hoppus defiantly said he was “determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts”, and it looks like that's been the case.

Take a look at the full post below:

On Monday 20 September, Blink-182's bassist shared pictures of his hair slowly returning, but completely white instead of brown which you can see above.

"I mean what the shit is this? Is my hair growing back white? If it does I wonder if I’ll look more like George Clooney or Doc Brown?" he joked.

Blink's current drummer Travis Barker and former singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge both shared their support for Hoppus after he revealed his diagnosis,

DeLonge, who was dismissed from Blink 182 in 2015 called Hoppus "a real-life superhero" with fans hoping for a reconciliation between the former bandmates.