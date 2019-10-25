Mark Hoppus: Blink 182 fans didn't recognise me in London

The NINE rocker revealed how he failed to be recognised when he was face to face with fans who were at a Blink gig the night before.

Mark Hoppus has shared an amazing story with Radio X about not getting recognised by serious fans in the UK.

The Blink 182 rocker was interviewed with Matt Skiba by our very own Polly James, who quizzed the band on everything from their new NINE album, to their reunion dates and whether they've been in touch with former bandmate Tom DeLonge.

Asked if they get recognised much in London, Mark Hoppus replied: "The last time that Blink was on tour here, we played two nights at the O2. And so we played the first night and the morning of the second show we went to the V&A museum because my wife wanted to see an exhibit going on there."

The Dammit singer added: "We walked into the museum and there was a guy wearing a shirt from the night before. He was wearing a Blink 182 shirt that we had just sold the night before and he's kinda sitting on a bench, and I walk up to him and say 'hey that's a cool shirt' and he kind of looks down and goes, 'oh, yeah, Blink 182."

He continued: "His mum goes 'he was at the show last night,' and I go 'yeah me too' and they go, 'oh, ok".

If that wasn't unfortunate enough, Hoppus went on to tell the story of how walked past a female fan on his way out of the famous museum while wearing a Blink shirt who didn't respond to him either!"

Maybe it's a London thing eh?

Blink 182's NINE album is out now.

Listen to it here