Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis

By Jenny Mensah

The founding member of the pop punk band has revealed his cancer diagnosis and shared a picture from hospital.

Mark Hoppus has revealed that he has cancer.

The Blink 182 rocker took to his Instagram Stories this week to share a statement, which began: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer."

The All The Small Things star added: "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive."Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Hoppus also shared an image of himself in hospital with the words: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment please".

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus shares image of himself in hospital receiving cancer treatment. Picture: Instagram/Mark Hoppus

The musician did not reveal what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Blink-182 was formed by Hoppus, guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge and original drummer Scott Raynor, in 1992.

Raynor was later replaced by Travis Barker in 1998, who has been in the band ever since.

After Hoppus shared his diagnosis, bandmate Barker posted a throwback picture of the pair together on Instagram and wrote "love you @markhoppus".

Travis Barker shows love for Mark Hoppus following cancer diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Travis Barker

DeLonge, who left the band in 2015 and was replaced by Matt Skiba, said on Twitter on Wednesday (23 June): "I too, have been aware of Mark's cancer diagnosis for a while now.

"And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

READ MORE: Mark Hoppus reveals you've been singing the words wrong to What's My Age Again?