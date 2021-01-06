Travis Barker confirms new Blink 182 album for 2021

Blink 182's Travis Barker has confirmed Blink 182 will release new music in 2021. Picture: Kevin Mazur/2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards/Getty Images

The All The Small Things drummer has revealed to a fan that the follow-up to 2019's Nine is on its way.

The All The Small Things drummer hasn't rested on his laurels during the coronavirus pandemic, working with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, but it looks like the rest of the band haven't either.

It turns out that as well as releasing their timely single Quarantine, the pop-punk rockers - who consist of Barker ,original member Mark Hoppus and Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba - seem to have been cooking up the follow-up to their 2019 album Nine.

The revelation game when Barker shared an image of himself on social media with the caption "Grateful".

When a fan asked if they could expect a new album from Blink in 2021, he simply replied with a resounding: "YES".

While it's no doubt music to Blink fans ears, many will no doubt still be waiting for the day that original member Tom DeLonge rejoins the band.

There is some home, though, as things seem to definitely have warmed up between DeLonge and the drummer.

In fact, in May the pair became so close that they a spot of naked FaceTiming.

Marking the 18th anniversary of the release of their side project Box Car Racer's debut album, a band which Travis Barker featured in, he wrote: "Happy birthday Box Car Racer - you are 18 years old today. :) Hey @travisbarker, you looked great on FaceTime today, but it was weird how we were wearing the exact same outfit... both of us naked as can be."

It's wasn't the only evidence we've that Blink 182 and their former singer were on much better terms in 2020.

When asked about the chances of reuniting with his bandmates, DeLonge told Rolling Stone: "Everyone wants to know, 'Are you guys gonna play again?' Yeah, of course we are. We just gotta figure out the timing, how it works for everybody.

"Right now Angels and Airwaves is on a roll. We’re getting ready to put out the best record we’ve ever made. So I’m really busy with that."

