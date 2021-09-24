Tom DeLonge talks mending relationship with Mark Hoppus following cancer diagnosis

Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge have grown closer again. Picture: Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Blink 182 rocker has talked about how he became close again with Hoppus after learning of his cancer diagnosis.

Tom DeLonge has talked about how he made up with his Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

June 2021 saw Hoppus confirm his cancer diagnosis and confirm he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

Both Travis Barker and DeLonge shared messages of support for the All The Small Things rocker, which suggested the hatchet had well and truly been buried between them all.

Now talking about how he mended his relationship with Hoppus, DeLonge told Apple Music that he initially made contact with him over divorce papers.

"The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce," he began.

"Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, 'Wait, what?' And we weren’t really talking much at all, maybe once every couple of months, a little text here and there.

"But now, we talk multiple times a day. So it’s like we’ve been able to completely repair that friendship and really cut to the depth of who we are as people and what this is all about. And he’s had a really difficult time, but he’s doing really good right now, in the sense of where the cancer is gone, as far as we know, and the chemo worked really well."

Hoppus first revealed the news of his diagnosis on Instagram Stories, writing: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer."

The All The Small Things star added: "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive."Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Hoppus also shared an image of himself in hospital with the words: "Yes hello. One cancer treatment please".

Mark Hoppus shares image of himself in hospital receiving cancer treatment. Picture: Instagram/Mark Hoppus

DeLonge wrote at the time: "And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. #WeHaveHisBack."

I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now. And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) June 24, 2021

