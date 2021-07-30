Tom DeLonge calls Mark Hoppus “a real life superhero” in latest cancer update

Tom DeLonge has praised Mark Hoppus in new cancer update. Picture: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182-co-founder praised his former bandmate in an Instagram post and told fans that his chemo is working.

Tom DeLonge has shown support for his former Blink 182 bandmate Mark Hoppus amid his cancer battle.

The duo founded the pop punk band with original drummer Scott William Raynor, Jr. back in 1992 but DeLonge quit in 2015 and has not returned since.

Taking to Instagram, the former Blink singer shared a throwback image of Hoppus and called him a "real life superhero"

He assured their fans: "Mark is doing well! Cancer is disappearing! But, he still has more chemo to do. As tough as it is, IT IS working! Mark is a real life superhero."

DeLonge's message comes after Hoppus revealed he has "stage four" cancer.

He revealed in an online Q&A: "My official classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A. As I understand it, it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage four, which is, I think, the highest that it goes."

According to Cancer Research UK, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"The cancer isn't bone-related, it's blood-related. My blood's trying to kill me," said Hoppus.

The All The Small Things rocker also revealed that is currently experiencing a side effect of his chemotherapy treatment commonly known as "chemo brain" which is affecting his memory.

The rocker is also battling the same type of cancer that his mother suffered and beat.

The rocker also shared more candid information about his treatment earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, the musician began: "Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you."

The 49-year-old added: ""I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go."

to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go. pic.twitter.com/6ih3AEJq7y — ϻ𝔞Ⓡ𝔨 𝐇𝑜Ƥ𝐩ย𝓼 (@markhoppus) July 11, 2021

The Dammit singer first revealed he was battling cancer in a statement in June this year, writing: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer."

He added: "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive.

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

