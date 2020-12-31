Billie Eilish shares hilarious video of herself after having wisdom teeth removed

The Everything I Wanted singer shared a throwback clip of herself still high after having her wisdom teeth taken out.

Billie Eilish has shared a video of herself after having her wisdom teeth taken out.

It's somewhat of a right of passage for teens in America with swarths of kids undergoing the procedure, while being given strong medication and it's no different for the 19-year-old singing sensation.

Responding to the "post a photo" tag on Instagram which asked to see memories of the event, the No Time To Die singer shared the hilarious clips of herself recovering from the procedure while very out of it.

Billie Eilish shares video of herself after having her wisdom teeth removed. Picture: Instagram/Billie Eilish

The video got plenty of laughs, but one post earlier this week saw the singer-songwriter divide some of her fans.

Responding to the call to post a photo of a drawing she was "really proud of," Billie snapped her sketches of the naked female form, with one drawing prominently displaying breasts and nipples.

She captioned it: "These probably lol I love boobs."

Billie Eilish loses 100k followers after sharing drawing of breasts on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Billie Eilish

Fans soon began to notice that Eilish's followers were diminishing with one fan sharing a screenshot of the star's account, which showed that her followers had dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million - approximately 100k.

The singer then reposted the screenshot with the comment: "LMFAOO Y’all babies SMH."

It's not the first time Billie Eilish has been defiant when it comes to the female form.

She recently appeared in the fourth instalment of her annual interview for Vanity Fair, where she addressed the viral photo of her which led her fans to defend her from body shamers.

In the section where Eilish is asked what is the craziest rumour about her, she recalls: "There's this picture of me like running from my car to my brother's front door on an 110 degree day in a tank top and everyone's like, 'Damn Billie got fat!'

"I'm like 'No, this is just how I look. You've just never seen it before.'"

Watch her address the issue in Vanity Fair's video from 07:00 onwards:

The singer previously tackled body shaming in the past by sharing a short film during her live shows.

The singer-songwriter kicked off her dates at Miami's American Airlines Area on 9 March 2020 and shared powerful visuals towards the end of her set.

Watch the short film, entitled Not My Responsibility, here:

In the thought provoking and powerful video, which she debuted on the first date of her Where Do We Go? World Tour, the 19-year-old can be seen removing layers of clothing, while asking: "If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me?"

