Billie Eilish reacts to losing 100k Instagram followers over breast drawings

The Everything I Wanted singer shared a page from her personal sketchbook under the tag "a drawing you're really proud of".

Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers on Instagram after posting nude drawings on the platform.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter shared a photograph of her sketchbook for part of the "post a picture" trent, which saw fans asking her to post a drawing she was "really proud of".

The No Time To Die singer responded to the request by sharing her sketches of the naked female form, with one drawing prominently displaying breasts. She captioned it: "These probably lol I love boobs."

See her sketchbook below:

Fans soon began to notice that Eilish's followers were diminishing with one fan sharing a screenshot of the star's account, which showed that her followers had dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million.

The Everything I wanted singer then reposted the screenshot with the comment: "LMFAOO Y’all babies SMH."

Meanwhile, recently Billie Eilish took part in the fourth instalment of her annual interview for Vanity Fair, where she addressed the viral photo of her which led her fans to defend her from body shamers.

The viral feature has seen the singer-songwriter answer the same questions over the course four years so far as she looks back and marvels at some of her past responses.

In the section where Eilish is asked what is the craziest rumour about her, the singer recalled: "There's this picture of me like running from my car to my brother's front door on an 110 degree day in a tank top and everyone's like, 'Damn Billie got fat!'

"I'm like 'No, this is just how I look. You've just never seen it before.'"

Watch her address the issue in Vanity Fair's video from 07:00 onwards:

Asked if she thinks her messaging on body image has had a positive effect, the When The Party's Over singer mused: "I don't know. I think that's not really for me to decide.

"I think, yeah. The reason why people are looking up to you is because you're you. They're not looking up to you because you'll tell them something you wouldn't actually tell them.

"They're looking up to you so that you'd tell them something you would tell them yourself. So, I love having kids come up to me and tell me I make them feel comfortable in their bodies. If I could do anything I'd want to do that."

