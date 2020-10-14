Billie Eilish fans slam body shaming after photos surface of the singer

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter has trended on Twitter after fans leapt to her defence following images of her wearing a form-fitting vest top in the press.

Billie Eilish fans have hit out at body shamers and the press after images were released of the star.

The 18-year-old global sensation hit the headlines this week after being papped in LA wearing a beige vest top and her followers have leapt to defend her from unnecessary comments.

One Twitter user in particular sparked blacklash after sharing an image of the singer-songwriter, alongside the caption: "in 10 months Billie Eilish has developed a mid-30's wine mom body".

Many have hit back at the comment, with a woman writing: "What compels you, a thirtysomething man whose business is on "hiatus", to try to shame a clever, talented, successful and rich young woman with a brilliant future ahead of her, hmmmmm? Honestly, I can't imagine."

Twitter has since come out overwhelmingly in support of the Bad Guy singer, with many praising her healthy body type and her talent.

Jessie Paege wrote: "Billie Eilish is beautiful! PLEASE, do not body shame her, or anyone for that matter. Body shaming is not “news” or “gossip” it’s HARMFUL and UNACCEPTABLE."

Angela Jariwala added: "She is more beautiful and talented than these idiots, they're simply jealous that they will never be that great."

One fan wrote: "Billie Eilish does not deserve to be body shamed... Y’all forgot what a woman’s body actually look likes."

Another simply warned: "everyone do yourselves a favor and mute Billie Eilish's name for the next 72 hours as people have decided to shame the extremely normal body of a teenager instead of having a singular brain cell".

READ MORE: Billie Eilish reveals why she wears baggy clothes

Eilish has previously tackled body shaming in the past by sharing a video during her live shows.

The singer-songwriter kicked off her Where Do We Go? World Tour dates at Miami's American Airlines Area on 9 March 2020 and shared powerful visuals towards the end of her set.

In the thought provoking and powerful video, the 18-year-old slowly removed layers of clothing, while she can be heard asking: "If I wear more, if I wear less, who decides what that makes me?""

It's not the only time she has talked about her body image and her choice to wear baggy clothes either.

Speaking in her #MyCalvins advert for Calvin Klein in 2019, she revealed: "I never want the whole world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim-thick,' 'She's got a flat ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.'

"Nobody can say any of that, because they don't know."

