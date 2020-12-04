Billie Eilish cancels entire world tour: How to get refunds

Billie Eilish has cancelled her 2021 Where Do We Go? World Tour dates. Picture: Kevin Winter/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

The Everything I Wanted singer took to Twitter to announce she would be providing full refunds for her global dates next year.

Billie Eilish has cancelled her 2021 Where Do We Go? world tour dates.

The singer-songwriter was set to tour the globe this year but, like artists all over the world, was forced to postpone her live dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After initially rescheduling her dates, the Everything I Wanted star has now decided to cancel the dates entirely and put money back in the hands of her fans.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "hi guys

"i wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i've missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can't even tell you."

“we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.

See her full post here:

A note from Billie on the “WHERE DO WE GO?” World Tour. pic.twitter.com/y23giu5agi — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 4, 2020

The No Time To Die singer added: ""keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. (sic)"

She signed off: "i love you so much, stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask (sic)."

Refunds should be issued for Billie Eilish's gigs at the point of purchase.

Billie Eilish's World Tour included a string of shows in the UK, including three nights at Manchester Arena and four at The O2 Arena in London.

Terms and conditions on secondary ticketing sites apply.

