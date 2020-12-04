Billie Eilish unveils cover of The Beatles' Something

Billie Eilish and The Beatles' George Harrison. Picture: 1.Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty 2. Keystone/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter has shared a tender rendition of the George Harrison-penned and sung 1969 Beatles' track.

Billie Eilish has shared her cover of The Beatles' Something.

The teen sensation unveiled her tender take on the 1969 George Harrison ballad and has given it a 2020 update.

Listen to her moving take on The Beatles' classic here:

The song is up there among some of the most covered songs of all time. By the 1970s, it had been covered by over 150 artists and became the second most-covered Beatles song after Yesterday.

Other artists known to put their own spin on Something include Elvis Presley, James Brown, Frank Sinatra and Shirley Bassey - who had a top five hit with the song in the UK.

READ MORE: Billie Eilish appears in Vanity Fair interview for fourth year running

It's not the first time Billie Eilish has taken on a Beatles track, previously covering Yesterday for the 2020 Oscars' In Memoriam segment.

Watch a snippet of the track here:

Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl covered The Fab Four's Blackbird the during the very same feature at the Academy Awards in 2016.

READ MORE: Why Billie Eilish wears baggy clothes

This week also saw the singer-songwriter announce the cancellation of her 2020-2021 Where Do We Go? World Tour dates.

After rescheduling her dates for late 2020 and 2021, the Everything I Wanted star has now decided to cancel the dates entirely and put money back in the hands of her fans.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "hi guys

"i wish that I could have seen you on tour this year. i've missed performing for you and being on stage so much i can't even tell you."

“we’ve tried as many different scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and vip passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can.

See her full post here:

A note from Billie on the “WHERE DO WE GO?” World Tour. pic.twitter.com/y23giu5agi — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 4, 2020

The singer added: "keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. (sic)"

She signed off: "i love you so much, stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask (sic)."

Billie Eilish's World Tour included a string of shows in the UK, including three nights at Manchester Arena and four at The O2 Arena in London.