Billie Eilish's Bad Guy sung in the style of Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner is spot on

3 March 2020, 14:38 | Updated: 3 March 2020, 14:52

Listen to YouTuber Daniel Fox's take on the LA singer-songwriter's hit single, in the drawl of the Sheffield musician and Arctic Monkeys frontman.

A musician has covered Billie Eilish's hit single, Bad Guy, in the style of Alex Turner... and it is pretty impressive.

Daniel Fox is a big Arctic Monkeys fan, and has covered several of the band's tracks on his YouTube channel.

However, he changed things up a bit for his latest rendition, choosing to perform Billie Eilish's biggest hit in the style of the Sheffield rocker,

Not content to just copy the distinctive drawl of the AM singer, Fox has also given the music itself a considerable facelift- opting to turn the pop hit into a moody, ghoulish surf-psyche number.

Listen to it above.

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Billie Eilish
Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner and Billie Eilish. Picture: 1.Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images 2. Jim Dyson/Redferns

READ MORE: Why Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner won't go solo...

Meanwhile, Kevin Parker has said Alex Turner's writing skills are far better than his.

The Tame Impala frontman has never kept his admiration for the Arctic Monkeys frontman a secret, but has now said he far surpasses him when it comes to songwriting.Speaking to Beats 1‘s Matt Wilkinson, he said of the Sheffield rocker: "[He's] in another league to me as a songwriter."

The The Less I Know the Better added: "Absolutely. [But] he can't play drums as good as me".

Speaking about how they are neighbours in LA, the Aussie rocker revealed: "I was in his pool the other day. He wasn’t there at the time,' before adding: "I didn’t jump his fence… Yeah. Jumped the fence. No, I didn’t."

READ MORE: What Did Arctic Monkeys Play At Their First Gig?

Latest Videos

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve season 3 first look pictures

Killing Eve season 3: Trailers, photos, release date, cast, plot and more

News

Joe Lycett with Sheffield man formerly named Mark Rofe, who changed his name to Joe Lycett

Sheffield man changes his name to Joe Lycett after comedian changes name to Hugo Boss

News

The Beatles George Harrison and John Lennon

VIDEO: Guitar once owned by George Harrison and John Lennon valued up to £400,000 on Antiques Roadshow

The Beatles

James' girlfriend Chelsea fake proposes to him FIVE times last weekend

VIDEO: James' girlfriend Chelsea proposed to him FIVE times on Leap Day

The Chris Moyles Show

Arctic Monkeys Songs

Latest Arctic Monkeys News

See more Latest Arctic Monkeys News

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker: Alex Turner's in another league to me as a songwriter
Limp Bizkit in 1997

What is the worst band name of all time?

Features

Anthony Kieds of the band Red Hot Chili Peppers during their performance on Moscow's Red Square Saturday, August 14, 1999

The greatest Title Tracks of all time

Features

Kissing couple

The 100 Best Indie Love Songs

Features

Best British Debut Albums

The best British debut albums of the 2000s

Features