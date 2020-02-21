Alanis Morissette announces more UK & European Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary gigs

21 February 2020, 09:03

Alanis Morissette New Year's Eve 2020
Alanis Morissette New Year's Eve 2020. Picture: Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter will bring her Jagged Little Pill celebrations to the likes of London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Alanis Morissette has announced further UK and European dates for her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour.

The Canadian singer-songwriter previously announced intimate acoustic gigs on this side of the pond, and has now added full arena dates, where she'll visit the likes of The O2, London, the Manchester Arena and the Birmingham Utilita Arena.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 28 February.

UK and Irish fans can pre-order the album from the u.k. webstore for the chance to buy tickets in a special pre-sale starting on 25 February from 9am and to receive a full download of her Smiling track.

Alanis Morissette announces more UK and European Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary dates
Alanis Morissette announces more UK and European Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary dates. Picture: Press

The Ironic star will be joined by Liz Phair, who was on her original tour.

These autumn dates take place after Morissette plays London's Shepherd's Bush Empire for a special gig on 4 March 2020.

See Alanis Morissette's intimate European dates:

24 February - Amsterdam @ Carre Theatre (on sale 14 February from 10am)
29 February - Munich @ Kongresshall (on sale 13 February from 10am)
4 March - London Shepherds Bush Empire (on sale 14 February from 10am)

See Alanis Morissette's new JLP 2020 dates:

23 September – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
28 September – London, UK @ The O2
29 September – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
1 October – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
4 October – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
6 October – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
8 October – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
10 October – Warsaw, PL @ Expo Hall
12 October – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
15 October – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
17 October – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
19 October – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
22 October – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

