Could Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins join Alanis Morissette on her Jagged Little Pill 25 Anniversary tour?

Could Taylor Hawkins join Alanis Morissette on the 2020 Jagged Little Pill tour? Picture: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Heifer International & Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Canadian singer-songwriter has announced a tour to celebrate 25 years since her seminal album was released, but will she call on her old drummer for any special dates?

This week saw Alanis Morissette surprise music-lovers across the world with the announcement of a global Jagged Little Pill 25th Anniversary Tour.

The 1995 album, which spawned hits such as Ironic, You Oughta Know and Hand In My Pocket wasn’t just a critical and commercial success, but it was also followed by a successful tour.

Keen Foo Fighters fans will know that Taylor Hawkins got his big break drumming for Alanis during her epic tour, as the Learn To Fly rocker has previously gushed that he'd "be delivering pizza" if it wasn't for her.

With the news that Liz Phair and Garbage are set to join Morissette on the new dates as they did twenty years ago, is there a chance we’ll see her original tour drummer Taylor Hawkins make a surprise appearance?

If you examine the evidence, it seems Hawkins would be more than keen to get involved. As recently as 2018, the Learn To Fly rocker even reached out to the Canadian singer-songwriter during an interview.

Speaking to Beats 1, he revealed: "...When it was the 20 year anniversary of the album, I really was hoping we could get the original band back together and do like, 5 nights [of shows].”

"I think it’s 25 years coming up soon,” he added.

"I’m reaching out through Beats, come on Alanis! I love and I miss you. Thank you for my big break because I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for her. I’d be delivering pizza if it wasn’t for her!”

While Alanis Morissette may not be aware of his pleas, it’s fair to say that news of her forthcoming tour is spreading fast.

If the Foos drummer is free and in the same city as Alanis during any of her dates, it’s not a stretch to imagine him making a cheeky surprise appearance or two.

Phair and Garbage provide welcome continuity with their appearances on the bill, so Hawkins would definitely be the nostalgic cherry on top of the 90s cake.

Here's hoping something magical happens in 2020.

One person we probably won't see Taylor Hawkins joining on the stage any time soon is Noel Gallagher, who he recently deemed a "jerk".

The Foos drummer visited Radio X where he talked about everything from his forthcoming Get The Money album to new Foos material and what he thinks of the Gallagher brothers.

When the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker gushed: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

So we played the Reading Festival and I had a picture of the Gallagher brothers on my kick drum," explained the Crossed The Line singer. "Then I went up front to sing a song and Dave went back to the drums, and I looked back and said, 'Isn't it great to have the Gallagher brothers back together again?'

"And then I said, 'Let's all sign a petition to get Oasis to do a song again,' out of love for their music. Nothing else."

Hawkins continued: "So Noel Gallagher, who was opening up for Smashing Pumpkins in America, and first night he goes, 'Let's start a petition to get the Foo Fighters to break up.' And I'm like, OK that's kinda funny, whatever...

"And then next night he goes, 'If the drummer from Nirvana...' - Now Noel, if you're hearing this. He didn't say it I said it. [...] He didn't even say Dave, you know as if to lower him - '... wants Oasis to get back together he can come up on this stage right now and suck my you know what...'

"But I'm hoping now that he will lighten up a little bit and come to his senses and get the good singer back for his band. That's what I'm hoping. I just think that would be really nice, because everybody wants to see that.

"And Liam's having a lot of success. I mean, he's doing two nights at The O2 Arena. Do you think that Potato Gallagher and the Low Charting Turds could do two nights at The O2 Arena," laughed the drummer.

Talking about his own solo project, Hawkins said: "Listen, I know that Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders might be able to do The Scala if we're lucky. I know my lane, I know my lane. I stay in my lane.

"I know when I'm gonna play a stadium, it's gonna be because Dave Grohl's up front. I know that."

Hawkins added: "But he was really mean. He was really a jerk."

