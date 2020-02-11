Alanis Morissette announces acoustic UK date for Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary celebrations

Alanis Morissette at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020. Picture: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

The Canadian singer-songwriter has confirmed special acoustic gigs in London, Munich and Amsterdam. Find out how to get tickets.

Alanis Morissette has announced a UK date.

As part of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary for her Jagged Little Pill album, the Canadian singer-songwriter has dropped three intimate acoustic European dates, which include a gig in the UK capital.

The Ironic singer will visit London's Shepherd's Bush Empire for a special gig on 4 March 2020 - with tickets going on sale this Friday 14 February from 10am.

In an email sent to fans Morissette teases the gig won't be the end for her Jagged Little Pill dates in the UK and Europe and she "will be back to celebrate #JLP25 some more".

READ MORE: Jagged Little Pill: The story of Alanis Morissette's seminal 1995 album

coming across the ocean to play a few intimate acoustic jagged little pill shows…can’t wait to see you! 🙌🙏🙌🙏



2/24 - Amsterdam @ Carre Theatre

2/29 - Munich @ Kongresshall

3/4 - London @ Shepherds Bush Empire



ticket info: https://t.co/fcq85RxVWo#JLP25 pic.twitter.com/xb1hKiFrQt — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) February 11, 2020



See Alanis Morissette's intimate European dates:

24 February - Amsterdam @ Carre Theatre (on sale 14 February from 10am)

29 February - Munich @ Kongresshall (on sale 13 February from 10am)

4 March - London Shepherds Bush Empire (on sale 14 February from 10am)



READ MORE: Could Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins join Alanis Morissette on her Jagged Little Pill 25 Anniversary tour?

These latest dates come after Alanis Morissette first announced a Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour, conforming she'll be embarking on a string of dates across the globe to celebrate a quarter-of-a-century since her seminal 1995 album was released.

She initially announced North American dates, where she'll be joined by Liz Phair and Garbage - who originally supported her as she toured the iconic album and more in 1999.

going on tour next summer with special guests @garbage and @PhizLair to celebrate 25 years of jagged little pill and the last 25 years of music. https://t.co/CmWpKBt8Ic pic.twitter.com/vaW5vWLwIf — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) December 4, 2019

At the time of the announcement last year, Garbage took to Instagram to share their excitement at the news, writing: "Isn’t it ICONIC? Don’t you think? 🖐

"After more than 20 years, we are going back out on tour in the summer of 20/20 with the inimitable Alanis Morissette to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of her iconic album “Jagged Little Pill".

Frontwoman Shirley Manson also took to Twitter to share a throwback tour poster with themselves and the Canadian rocker:

READ MORE - Taylor Hawkins: I'd Be Delivering Pizza If It Wasn't For Alanis Morissette

After its release on 13 June 1995, Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill topped the charts in thirteen countries and spawned hits such as You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket, You Learn, Head Over Feet and Ironic.

The album sold over 33 million copies worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time and making Morissette the first Canadian artist to achieve double diamond sales.

READ MORE: Dave Grohl Thought Foo Fighters Would Be A "Demotion" For Taylor Hawkins