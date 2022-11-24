Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine to headline Boardmasters 2023

Liam Gallagher and Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine. Picture: 1. Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage/Getty 2. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Cornwall's surf and music festival has announced its first wave of acts for next year. Find out who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Boardmasters has announced its first line-up for 2023.

The festival, which takes place on Fistral Beach in Cornwall, is set to return for another glorious year of sand, sea, surf and music.

Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine have been announced as headliners so far, with many more acts joining them on the bill.

Find out everything we know about Boardmasters 2023 so far, including when it takes place, who's on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

READ MORE: TRNSMT Festival 2023 - Dates, headliners, lineup, tickets and more

What are Boardmasters 2023 dates?

Boardmasters 2023 takes place from 9th -13th August 2023 at Cornwall's Fistral Beach.

Who is headlining Boardmasters 2023?

So far, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine are set to headline the festival.

Who's on the Boardmasters 2023 line-up?

So far, Liam Gallagher and Florence + The Machine are joined by the likes of Little Simz, Four Tet Example, Dylan, Bob Vylan, Cassyette, Kid Kapichi, Jocstrap, Connie Constance, Gwenno, Katachafire, Gretel Hanlyn and Wunderhorse.

There will also be an epic line-up of DJs and electro artists, with the likes of Ben Nicky, Dimension, Kanine, Kings of the Rollers, INJA, Paul Woolford B2B Danny Howard, Belters Only, Charlie Tee and more confirmed.

More acts are to be announced.

THE FIRST BOARDMASTERS 2023 ACTS ARE HERE 🌊👇@liamgallagher @florencemachine @LittleSimz @FourTet



+ so many more!



Presale starts tomorrow @10am ⏰ We’ve now had over 70,000 sign ups 🤯 so be sure to sign-up to get first dibs! https://t.co/AbWol9tJWz pic.twitter.com/qR9kiSvnUy — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) November 23, 2022

READ MORE: Latitude Festival 2023 - Headliners, lineup and tickets

When do Boardmasters 2023 tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets are on sale from Thursday 24th November from 10am and tickets go on general sale the following day on Friday 25th November from 10am.

Visit boardmasters.com for more details.

🚨Attention Boardies! Boardmasters 2023 presale is NOW LIVE 🚨



If you signed up check your inbox for your ticket link 📧 With over 70,000 sign-ups this year, presale tickets are in high demand so get booking to avoid disappointment ⚠️#Boardmasters2023 #SeeYouAtTheBeach pic.twitter.com/WWaN6uBPvP — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) November 24, 2022

What are the Boardmasters 2023 stage times?

Stage times will be confirmed closer to the event.

READ MORE: Neighbourhood Weekender 2023: How to buy tickets