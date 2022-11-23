Chris Moyles' girlfriend Tiff jokes in full I'm A Celeb letter: "Tell Mike to keep his hands to himself"

By Radio X

Chris Moyles and the remaining cast of I'm A Celeb got their letters from home this week and we have the full version from Tiff.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is in its final week and its almost time for a celeb to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

As is customary, it's come to the point in the show where stars are given the opportunity to read out letters from their loved ones at home and our very own Chris Moyles recieved a message from his lovely girlfriend Tiff.

You may have watched a snippet of it on the telly, but Tiff sent her letter to us in full, so who better to read it out than Pippa?

It was all very heartwarming, especially her explicit instructions which urged: "Tell Mike to keep his hands to himself. No more spooning. That's my job."

Pippa reads Chris Moyles letter from his girlfriend Tiff in full. Picture: Radio X/ITV

