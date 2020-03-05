Watch Stereophonics perform LIVE at The Global Awards 2020

See Kelly Jones and crew round off this year's glittering ceremony with a set of their greatest hits.

Stereophonics closed The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk with an amazing set of their greatest hits onstage at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

The band won the Best Indie category and were also honoured with the Global Special Award in recognition of their remarkable career.

Stereophonics, winners of Best Indie Act Award pose in the Winners Room during The Global Awards 2020 at the Eventim Apollo,. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The Welsh group - comprised of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - were celebrated for their amazing career lasting over 25 years and their contribution to music and entertainment.

Kelly Jones and co closed the ceremony with a selection of their greatest hits, including C'est La Vie, Maybe Tomorrow, Bust This Town and Dakota.

The veteran rockers were asked by Radio X's Rich Wolfenden if they had any advice for anyone out there wanting to stat a band and their answer was pretty simple.

“I think with a lot of the new artists out there now, it’s become very apparent that it’s all about the song, you know," said frontman Kelly.

Kelly Jones performing with Stereophonics at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

“It’s always been about the songwriting for us, and these days with streaming and that sort of stuff it’s much more apparent that you have to have really good songs.

"So I would stick to the songs. It’s not about any bandwagon or fashion or anything like that.

“I think if you have the good tunes and you’re just honest about what you’re doing, that’s the best advice I could give.”

The winners of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk were crowned at a star-studded ceremony tonight (Thursday 5 March) at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway and Classic FM and Smooth presenter Myleene Klass.

The glittering show featured spectacular live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists – Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones And I, Aitch and Aled Jones & Russell Watson.

You can listen to all the highlights again on the Global Player app.

Stereophonics live onstage at The Global Awards 2020. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

The Dakota outfit are currently on the UK dates on their Kind 2020 tour. They're also hitting the festival circuit, where they'll be visiting the likes of Ireland, Switzerland and The Netherlands.

Find out where Stereophonics are playing this year:

Where are Stereophonics touring in 2020?

Fri 6 March - London, The O2

Sat 7 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Mon 9 March - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Tues 10 March - Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena

Wed 11 March - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Fri 13 March - Manchester, Arena

Sat 14 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Sun 15 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Wed 25 March - Royal Albert Hall, London

Thurs 11 June - Sun 14 June - Fest'neuch 2020 - Neuchatel, Switzerland

Fri 26 June - Zuiderpark - The Hague, Netherlands

Sat 11 July - Bught Park, Inverness, UK

23 July Edinburgh Castle - Edinburgh, UK

Sat 25 July - Vaynol Estate - Bangor, UK

Fri 31 July - Sun 2 August - Indiependence Music & Arts Festival 2020, Cork Ireland

Sat 1 August - Kendal Calling 2020 - Penrith, UK

Full tour details are available at www.stereophonics.com

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk full list of winners:

BEST BRITISH ACT

Winner: Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sam Smith

Stormzy

BEST GROUP

Winner: Jonas Brothers

Stereophonics

Maroon 5

Coldplay

Little Mix

BEST MALE

Winner: Ed Sheeran

Shawn Mendes

Lewis Capaldi

Stormzy

Harry Styles

BEST FEMALE

Winner: Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Lizzo

BEST PODCAST

Winner: Sh**ged Married Annoyed

My Dad Wrote A Porno

Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster

YouTuber News

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

Winner: Sheku Kanneh-Mason

MILOŠ

Gareth Malone

Alma Deutscher

Russell Watson

BEST HIP HOP OR R&B

Winner: Stormzy

Post Malone

Khalid

Aitch

Chris Brown

BEST INDIE ACT

Winner: Stereophonics

Sam Fender

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Florence & The Machine

BEST POP

Winner: Tones & I

Shawn Mendes

Dua Lipa

Jax Jones

Rita Ora

BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST

Winner: Lewis Capaldi

Ed Sheeran

Tom Walker

Taylor Swift

Freya Ridings

BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO

(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.

Winner: Harry Styles - Lights Up

P!nk - Walk Me Home

Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes

Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)

Billie Eilish - bad guy

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Tones & I – Dance Monkey

Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

RISING STAR

Winner: Aitch

Young T & Bugsey

Lauv

Tones & I

Lizzo

MOST PLAYED SONG

Winner: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019.

THE LBC AWARD

Winner: PC Stuart Outten

This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.

The Global Special Award

Winner: Stereophonics

