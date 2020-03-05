Watch Stereophonics perform LIVE at The Global Awards 2020
5 March 2020, 23:34 | Updated: 6 March 2020, 00:24
See Kelly Jones and crew round off this year's glittering ceremony with a set of their greatest hits.
Stereophonics closed The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk with an amazing set of their greatest hits onstage at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
The band won the Best Indie category and were also honoured with the Global Special Award in recognition of their remarkable career.
The Welsh group - comprised of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - were celebrated for their amazing career lasting over 25 years and their contribution to music and entertainment.
Kelly Jones and co closed the ceremony with a selection of their greatest hits, including C'est La Vie, Maybe Tomorrow, Bust This Town and Dakota.
The veteran rockers were asked by Radio X's Rich Wolfenden if they had any advice for anyone out there wanting to stat a band and their answer was pretty simple.
“I think with a lot of the new artists out there now, it’s become very apparent that it’s all about the song, you know," said frontman Kelly.
“It’s always been about the songwriting for us, and these days with streaming and that sort of stuff it’s much more apparent that you have to have really good songs.
"So I would stick to the songs. It’s not about any bandwagon or fashion or anything like that.
“I think if you have the good tunes and you’re just honest about what you’re doing, that’s the best advice I could give.”
The winners of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk were crowned at a star-studded ceremony tonight (Thursday 5 March) at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith, hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway and Classic FM and Smooth presenter Myleene Klass.
The glittering show featured spectacular live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists – Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones And I, Aitch and Aled Jones & Russell Watson.
You can listen to all the highlights again on the Global Player app.
The Dakota outfit are currently on the UK dates on their Kind 2020 tour. They're also hitting the festival circuit, where they'll be visiting the likes of Ireland, Switzerland and The Netherlands.
Find out where Stereophonics are playing this year:
Where are Stereophonics touring in 2020?
Fri 6 March - London, The O2
Sat 7 March - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Mon 9 March - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Tues 10 March - Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena
Wed 11 March - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Fri 13 March - Manchester, Arena
Sat 14 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Sun 15 March - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Wed 25 March - Royal Albert Hall, London
Thurs 11 June - Sun 14 June - Fest'neuch 2020 - Neuchatel, Switzerland
Fri 26 June - Zuiderpark - The Hague, Netherlands
Sat 11 July - Bught Park, Inverness, UK
23 July Edinburgh Castle - Edinburgh, UK
Sat 25 July - Vaynol Estate - Bangor, UK
Fri 31 July - Sun 2 August - Indiependence Music & Arts Festival 2020, Cork Ireland
Sat 1 August - Kendal Calling 2020 - Penrith, UK
Full tour details are available at www.stereophonics.com
The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk full list of winners:
BEST BRITISH ACT
Winner: Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
BEST GROUP
Winner: Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
BEST MALE
Winner: Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
BEST FEMALE
Winner: Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
BEST PODCAST
Winner: Sh**ged Married Annoyed
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
Winner: Sheku Kanneh-Mason
MILOŠ
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B
Winner: Stormzy
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
BEST INDIE ACT
Winner: Stereophonics
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
BEST POP
Winner: Tones & I
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Rita Ora
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST
Winner: Lewis Capaldi
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO
(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.
Winner: Harry Styles - Lights Up
P!nk - Walk Me Home
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
RISING STAR
Winner: Aitch
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Lizzo
MOST PLAYED SONG
Winner: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019.
THE LBC AWARD
Winner: PC Stuart Outten
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.
The Global Special Award
Winner: Stereophonics