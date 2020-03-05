WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts hilariously to losing out in the Best Podcast category at The Global Awards 2020
5 March 2020, 21:10 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 22:03
The Radio X presenter was pipped to the post by Chris & Rosie Ramsey’s Sh**ged Married Annoyed at this year’s star-studded awards ceremony.
The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk took place this Thursday 5 March at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.
Among the accolades of the night was the award for Best Podcast, which was voted for by the public.
Sh**ged Married Annoyed were the winners of the night, beating out stiff competition from My Dad Wrote A Porno, Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, YouTuber News and our very own The Chris Moyles Show podcast.
Husband and wife duo Chris and Rosie Ramsey were absolutely thrilled about the result, but it's fair to say Chris Moyles was anything BUT gracious in defeat... And the camera caught every second of it!
Watch his reaction in our video above.
All the nominated podcasts are available on the Global Player
The winners of The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk were crowned at a star-studded ceremony hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway and Classic FM and Smooth presenter Myleene Klass.
Global, the Media & Entertainment group, created The Global Awards to celebrate the stars of music, news and entertainment across a wide range of genres.
Now in its third year, the prestigious event brought together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold with award categories reflecting the music, programmes, podcasts and news aired on Global’s radio stations and the Global Player app.
The awards show featured spectacular live performances from some of the world’s biggest artists – Camila Cabello, Ellie Goulding, Tones And I, Aled Jones and Russell Watson.
The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk full list of winners:
BEST BRITISH ACT
Winner: Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Lewis Capaldi
Sam Smith
Stormzy
BEST GROUP
Winner: Jonas Brothers
Stereophonics
Maroon 5
Coldplay
Little Mix
BEST MALE
Winner: Ed Sheeran
Shawn Mendes
Lewis Capaldi
Stormzy
Harry Styles
BEST FEMALE
Winner: Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Lizzo
BEST PODCAST
Winner: Sh**ged Married Annoyed
My Dad Wrote A Porno
Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
YouTuber News
The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X Podcast
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
Winner: Sheku Kanneh-Mason
MILOŠ
Gareth Malone
Alma Deutscher
Russell Watson
BEST HIP HOP OR R&B
Winner: Stormzy
Post Malone
Khalid
Aitch
Chris Brown
BEST INDIE ACT
Winner: Stereophonics
Sam Fender
The 1975
Twenty One Pilots
Florence & The Machine
BEST POP
Winner: Tones & I
Shawn Mendes
Dua Lipa
Jax Jones
Rita Ora
BEST MASS APPEAL ARTIST
Winner: Lewis Capaldi
Ed Sheeran
Tom Walker
Taylor Swift
Freya Ridings
BEST SONG OF 2019 with METRO
(category judged by public vote) includes the five most played songs of 2019 from The Official Big Top 40, the UK’s biggest chart show.
Winner: Harry Styles - Lights Up
P!nk - Walk Me Home
Panic! At The Disco - High Hopes
Aitch - Taste (Make It Shake)
Billie Eilish - bad guy
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Tones & I – Dance Monkey
Kygo x Whitney Houston – Higher Love
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Senorita
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
RISING STAR
Winner: Aitch
Young T & Bugsey
Lauv
Tones & I
Lizzo
MOST PLAYED SONG
Winner: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
This is the song that has enjoyed the most airplay across the Global group of stations in the period from December 12th 2018 – December 11th 2019.
THE LBC AWARD
Winner: PC Stuart Outten
This category recognises the best in news reporting or a news moment that really stood out in 2019, as suggested by LBC listeners.
The Global Special Award
Winner: Stereophonics
Listen to the latest Chris Moyles podcast: