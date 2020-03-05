The Global Awards 2020 in pictures
5 March 2020, 18:39 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 22:36
See all the action from the blue carpet and beyond at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
-
Emily Atack
-
Stereophonics
-
Tom Grennan
-
Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass
-
Laura Whitmore
-
Nadine Coyle
-
Camila Cabello
-
Chris and Rosie Ramsey
-
Michelle Keegan
-
Ellie Goulding
-
Stereophonics live
-
Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston
-
Lilah Parsons
-
Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles give Stereophonics the award for Best Indie
-
Dua Lipa
-
Camilia Cabello
-
Chris and Rosie Ramsey
-
JLS
-
Stuart Outten wins The LBC Award - Britan's Bravest Police Officer
-
Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay
-
Aitch
-
Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles
-
Jenni Falconer with Andy Smith
-
Tones & I
-
Sheku Kanneh-Mason
-
Aled Jones and Russell Watson
-
Host Kate Garraway on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
-
Aitch onstage