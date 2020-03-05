The Global Awards 2020 in pictures

5 March 2020, 18:39 | Updated: 5 March 2020, 22:36

See all the action from the blue carpet and beyond at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

  1. Emily Atack

    Emily Atack attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Emily Atack attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  2. Stereophonics

    Jamie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics attend The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Jamie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics attend The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  3. Tom Grennan

    Tom Grennan attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Tom Grennan attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  4. Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass

    Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass attending The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass attending The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  5. Laura Whitmore

    Laura Whitmore attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Laura Whitmore attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  6. Nadine Coyle

    Nadine Coyle attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Nadine Coyle attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  7. Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Camila Cabello attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  8. Chris and Rosie Ramsey

    Chris Ramsey and Rosie Ramsey attend The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Chris Ramsey and Rosie Ramsey attend The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  9. Michelle Keegan

    Michelle Keegan ttends The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020
    Michelle Keegan ttends The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020. Picture: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

  10. Ellie Goulding

    llie Goulding attends The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020
    llie Goulding attends The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images

  11. Stereophonics live

    Stereophonics on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Stereophonics on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

  12. Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston

    Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston attend The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston attend The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  13. Lilah Parsons

    Lilah Parsons attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Lilah Parsons attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  14. Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles give Stereophonics the award for Best Indie

    Jamie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics accept the award for Best Indie on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Jamie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics accept the award for Best Indie on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

  15. Dua Lipa

    Dua Lipa attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Dua Lipa attends The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  16. Camilia Cabello

    Camila Cabello on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Camila Cabello on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  17. Chris and Rosie Ramsey

    Chris Ramsey (left) and Rosie Ramsey present the award for Best Song of 2019 on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Chris Ramsey (left) and Rosie Ramsey present the award for Best Song of 2019 on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

  18. JLS

    JLS (Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill) on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    JLS (Oritse Williams, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold and JB Gill) on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  19. Stuart Outten wins The LBC Award - Britan's Bravest Police Officer

    Stuart Outten wins The LBC Award Britan's Bravest Police Officer at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Stuart Outten wins The LBC Award Britan's Bravest Police Officer at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  20. Roman Kemp and Sonny Jay

    Hosts Roman Kemp (left) and Sonny Jay on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith
    Hosts Roman Kemp (left) and Sonny Jay on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  21. Aitch

    Aitch wins the Rising Star award at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Aitch wins the Rising Star award at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  22. Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles

    Presenters Johnny Vaughan (left) and Chris Moyles on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Presenters Johnny Vaughan (left) and Chris Moyles on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  23. Jenni Falconer with Andy Smith

    Jenni Falconer (right) with Andy Smith winner of The Very Award at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Jenni Falconer (right) with Andy Smith winner of The Very Award at The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Lia Toby/PA Wire/PA Images

  24. Tones & I

    Tones & I on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Tones & I on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  25. Sheku Kanneh-Mason

    Sheku Kanneh-Mason wins the Best Classical Artist award on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Sheku Kanneh-Mason wins the Best Classical Artist award on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  26. Aled Jones and Russell Watson

    Aled Jones (left) and Russell Watson on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Aled Jones (left) and Russell Watson on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  27. Host Kate Garraway on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

    Host Kate Garraway on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Host Kate Garraway on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

  28. Aitch onstage

    Aitch performs on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.
    Aitch performs on stage at the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

LATEST ON THE GLOBAL AWARDS

amie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics during The Global Awards 2020

Stereophonics' amazing career honoured with Global Special Award
Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles at The Global Awards 2020

The Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk: see all the winners

Johnny Vaughan, Chris Moyles, Jamie Morrison, Adam Zindani, Kelly Jones and Richard Jones of Stereophonics with the Best Indie Act Award during The Global Awards 2020 at Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on March 05, 2020

Stereophonics win Best Indie at the Global Awards 2020

Chris Moyles reacts as Chris & Rosie Ramsey take home the Best Podcast award at The Global Awards 2020

WATCH: Chris Moyles reacts hilariously to losing out in the Best Podcast category at The Global Awards 2020
Tom Grennan at The Global Awards 2020 with very.co.uk

Tom Grennan reveals ex's reaction to new breakup album

Latest On Radio X

Festival Goers Enjoy Glastonbury 2017

When will Glastonbury Festival 2020 announce its third and final headliner?

Glastonbury Festival

The Beatles in Magical Mystery Tour, 1967. Who was the Walrus, again?

20 books that inspired musicians

Features

Stereophonics' Adam Zindani, Richard Jones, Kelly Jones and Jamie Morrison

Stereophonics' 2020 live dates: gigs, tickets, support, setlist and more

Stereophonics

Alex James and Anthony Kiedis brandishing their autobiographies

The best books about music

Features

People wearing masks to protect themselves against infection

Coronavirus: How the outbreak is affecting gigs and festivals

News

Muse in August 2001: Dominic Howard, Chris Wolstenholme, Matt Bellamy

What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Muse